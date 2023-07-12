tsingha25/iStock via Getty Images

After a strong recovery from the lows, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has struggled in this quarter. The company beat on guidance and even raised full year guidance, but management’s comments regarding a deteriorating macro environment appear to have spooked investors. Management also failed to offer assurances that the poor cRPO guidance would be the bottom, raising fears that next year's revenue growth rate could be disappointing. Wall Street appears to be ignoring the strong margin expansion taking place here, and the valuation remains more than reasonable. I reiterate my buy rating.

OKTA Stock Price

The market has once again soured on OKTA stock. The stock is up strongly from lows but has sold off since recent highs.

Data by YCharts

I last covered OKTA in March where I rated the stock a buy on account of the resilient revenue growth and commitment to margin expansion. Despite the company still making progress on these two items, now investors must worry about the tough macro staying for longer.

OKTA Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, OKTA delivered 25% YOY revenue growth to $518 million, surpassing guidance for $511 million but reflecting modest sequential growth.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Remaining performance obligations grew by just 9% YOY as the company worked through lengthening sales cycles and lower deal sizes.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

OKTA saw its dollar-based net retention rate decline to 117%, still reflecting solid expansion in the current environment.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management cited difficulty in upselling new products to existing customers, with weakness at both enterprise and SMB customers. Management expects these macro headwinds to persist.

The company delivered solid customer growth, raising hopes that revenue growth could accelerate once the tough macro environment subsides.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

OKTA continued to deliver improvements in profitability, with its non-GAAP operating margin expanding to 7.1% and free cash flow margin expanding to 24%.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

It seems that unlike as in past quarters, investors have not been willing to overlook top line weakness due to margin strength.

The company repurchased $366 million of their 2025 convertible debt notes at a discount, ending the quarter with $2.37 billion of cash versus $1.8 billion of convertible notes.

Looking ahead, management guided for 18% revenue growth but for current remaining performance obligations (‘cRPO’) growth to decelerate to 15%, down from 20% this past quarter.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Management did however increase full year estimates, now expecting $2.185 billion in revenue (up from $2.17 billion) and $170 million in non-GAAP operating income (up from $145 million).

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Management believes their guidance is conservative due to their assumptions for macro to continue to get worse. Management did note that Auth0 will be showing in the comps starting next quarter.

Management expressed confidence that their previously disclosed Salesforce attrition appears to be easing, as well as productivity with “positive trends in the number of sales reps closing Customer Identity Cloud deals.”

Analysts were quite concerned about the guidance for 15% cRPO growth which seems to imply that revenue growth in the next fiscal year might continue to decelerate. Management noted that their growth in customer count was lower than expected but failed to confirm expectations for 15% to be the bottom. I understand management’s aim of trying to be conservative, especially after having to dramatically pull back medium-term guidance just several quarters prior, but Wall Street was less understanding.

Is OKTA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

OKTA is a cybersecurity company aimed at securing identity, which has a wide breadth of use cases.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

With the acquisition of auth0, OKTA has aimed to increase its target market to support the customer identity cloud - OKTA has already demonstrated strong execution in selling for workforce management.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

OKTA at one point was guiding for 30% medium-term revenue growth and traded at around 30x sales based on such promises. The rising interest rate environment - together with the withdrawal of that guidance - has led to a steep valuation reset.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates are now beginning to project significant operating leverage in the years to come.

Seeking Alpha

Based on 18% forward revenue growth, 30% long-term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see shares trading at 8.1x sales, implying considerable upside over the coming years. If however growth decelerates to around 14%, then I could see shares struggling to breach 6.3x sales, implying only modest upside. The issue here is that the company’s margin expansion plans appear to be coming a bit too late, as the company is not generating enough cash flow to offset the decelerating revenue growth.

What are the key risks? Valuation is no longer such a pressing risk, but we must acknowledge the fear in everyone’s mind: what if the tough macro environment lasts for longer, and worse, what if the revenue growth deceleration is not due to only macro? As illustrated above, the valuation can compress quickly as growth decelerates. For an example of what this could do to a stock price, look no further than to DocuSign (DOCU) but there, the company was generating stronger profit margins. OKTA faces numerous competitors in the identity market and it is hard to argue against the notion that it is offering a commoditized product. Still though, I am encouraged by the improving profitability and solid balance sheet. Growth remains respectable - albeit decelerating - and the valuation is undemanding. I reiterate my buy rating.