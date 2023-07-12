Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Okta: Darkest Before Dawn - Do Not Ignore Margin Expansion Story

Jul. 12, 2023 2:05 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Okta reported strong revenue growth in its latest quarter but Wall Street was spooked by poor cRPO guidance.
  • The company continues to make substantial progress on increasing operating margins in spite of the tough macro environment.
  • The stock has already priced in decelerating growth rates but may take off if revenue growth can accelerate under better macro conditions.
  • I reiterate my buy rating for the stock, targeting solid upside.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

cyber security in two-step verification, Login, User, identification information security and encryption, Account Access app to sign in securely or receive verification codes by email or text message.

tsingha25/iStock via Getty Images

After a strong recovery from the lows, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has struggled in this quarter. The company beat on guidance and even raised full year guidance, but management’s comments regarding a deteriorating macro environment appear to have

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.91K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.