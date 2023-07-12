Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Housing Stock MGIC, Sell Redfin, Seriously Skewed Valuations

Jul. 12, 2023 2:39 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)RDFN1 Comment
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • Redfin's stock has risen 83% year-to-date, however, the company is expected to lose $1.19 per share this year, and $0.99 per share next year.
  • MGIC, a housing stock, is expected to earn $2.14 per share this year and $2.24 per share next year, making it a more attractive investment according to the author.
  • Despite Redfin's high web traffic and market share, the company's earnings losses and negative book value make it a less appealing investment compared to MGIC.
  • MGIC has a number of strengths, including low-risk underwriting, significant reinsurance protection, lots of excess capital, and earnings that are largely free cash flow.

ROI Return On Investment boost concept with person choosing to increase financial asset portfolio performance and improve profitability. Enhance capital efficiency.

NicoElNino

I've written several articles on Redfin for Seeking Alpha in the past, most recently on August 10, 2022. Since then, other stories were more interesting to me. But when I clicked on "RDFN" yesterday, the stock was up 24%, and a whopping 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, MGIC, one of my

This article was written by

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.54K Followers
Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Silverton987
Today, 3:24 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (32)
Another excellent, wryly humorous analysis. Thanks Gary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.