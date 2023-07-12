Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: AWS Growth Is Underappreciated And Stock Is Undervalued

Jul. 12, 2023 2:48 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOGL, MSFT2 Comments
Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
344 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's AWS business is experiencing significant growth due to ongoing cloud migration and AI adoption.
  • Amazon's AWS business enjoys higher margins than other ventures, and the company's investments in AI and cloud infrastructure could greatly benefit AWS in the near future.
  • Despite some risks, such as moderated spending on discretionary categories and high capital expenditure, I believe Amazon's stock price is significantly undervalued given its growth potential.

AWS re:Invent 2021

Noah Berger

I believe Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been leading the cloud infrastructure competition alongside Microsoft (MSFT). The ongoing cloud migration and increasing adoption of AI could benefit Amazon's AWS business. Amazon's investments in cloud infrastructure enable enterprises to

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
344 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 3:14 PM
Premium
Comments (38.37K)
"I give Amazon a "Strong Buy" rating."

Me too. And remember the stock market recovers before the economy and is happening now. Still time to get on board AMZN.
T
Tdog88
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (2.95K)
I think Amazon is the safest big tech investment right now. Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Meta all getting very stretched.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.