George Napolitano

Introduction

This will be our 10th article on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), the last 4-5 of which have been bullish. We were on target with numbers 7 and 8, when ET was in the single digits, but perhaps a little bullish with number 9 in the $12's. ET has traded in a tight range ever since, bumping off resistance at $13 on multiple occasions. Please have a look at the older ones for deep background on this company, as I am going to focus narrowly in this one. In this article, we will catch up with ET and discuss what some have considered a key catalyst for the company. One that's not looking so hot right now, I am, of course, referring to Lake Charles LNG. The thing is... does it matter? We will discuss.

ET Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

I won't get your hopes up. Absent significantly higher commodity prices - something we don't rule out entirely - ET stock is not suddenly going to become a fund darling and triple as the result of a 100 mm share buy. The Smart Money capitulated and got out of ET in October of last year with a 60 mm share sell day, followed by a 40 mm share sell day immediately after, and hasn't been back since. As noted above, ET has bounced off resistance at $12.95 4-5 times, and depending if you're a dreamer or realist, is ready to make an assault on $13.25, or crash back toward the low to mid-$12's. Talk about volatility!

As such, we are maintaining our BUY rating on ET stock consistent with the analyst community. Investors in search of high yield in the energy sector should feel safe as houses at ET's current selling price, subject to current commodity prices.

The thesis for ET

ET is the biggest, baddest Midstream player on the planet. Bar none. They got the most miles of transport capacity with 125K of all types. If you need oil, gas, or NGL's shipped, stored, or compressed, ET has the ticket. Investors should satisfy themselves on the longevity of demand for oil, gas, and related NGL's before investing. Tom Long, Co-CEO of ET, commented on their future in the energy marketplace:

We remain bullish about the future of our industry and the growing worldwide demand for all of our products. As part of our capital allocation strategy, we will continue to look for new ways to address this demand through the pursuit of strategic growth projects that enhance our existing asset base and generate attractive returns. In addition, we will continue to place emphasis on strategically allocating cash flow in a manner that balances our targeted 3% to 5% annual distribution growth rate and our commitment to our 4 times to 4.5 times leverage target, all while maintaining significant free cash flow for growth.

ET asset map (ET)

With their energy footprint and the tolling business model that delivers steady cash flows, the company pays an eye-watering 9.65% high-yield distribution that is the primary reason for owning units. I say distribution as opposed to dividend as ET is an MLP, or Master Limited Partnership, and that results in a K-1. Consult a tax advisor before taking a position, particularly if your trading vehicle is an IRA.

If you are looking for steady income primarily that is funded by strong and increasing cash flows, ET could be for you. Adjusted EBITDA is currently running ~$13.5 bn on a TTM basis, and covers capex ~$3.8 bn, Interest expense of ~$2 bn, and the distribution of $3.7 bn with a few billion or so of free cash for odds and ends. Future growth opportunities come to mind, as do debt repayments that keep their LT debt in the $48-50 bn range in perpetuity. There could be a teensy bit of unease regarding the debt as pertains to interest payments, but with their payout ratio of 74.78%, we aren't losing too much sleep at present.

If you are looking for a Double, Triple or a Grand Slam though, ET may disappoint you. History suggests that debt will remain at 4-5X EBITDA, and incremental growth is the best ET will manage. Wall Street analysts rate the company as a BUY, with price targets that range from $15-22.00 at a median of $17.27. None of that seems outlandish to me, so we will skip any sort of multiple gyrations of our own this trip.

So modest growth...maybe, and steady income is the deal with ET.

Thirty thousand foot update

What's New at ET (ET)

Higher margins across the service mix for NGL and refined products, resulted in adjusted EBITDA that was $939 million compared to $700 million for the same period last year. This segment also saw higher volumes YoY, up 13% to 2 mm BOPD. This increase was primarily due to higher volumes from the Permian region and the Mariner East Pipeline System, as well as on the NGL pipelines that deliver into our Nederland Terminal.

NGL export volumes were also 20% higher than the first quarter of 2022. Record ethane and LPG exports out of their Nederland Terminal, as well as record ethane exports out of the Marcus Hook Terminal, drove this statistic.

Lower natural gas and NGL prices impacted Midstream adjusted EBITDA. It was $641 million compared to $807 million for the first quarter 2022.

Lower crude oil volumes on the Bakken PL, took down adjusted EBITDA was $526 million compared to $593 million for the same period last year.

Responding to NGL growth demand in the international market, the company have recently FID and expansion to their NGL export capacity at Nederland. This $1.25 bn expansion will add 250,000 barrels per day of export capacity. Success here could also lead to an optimization project at the Marcus Hook Terminal adding incremental ethane refrigeration and storage capacity.

Fractionation throughput averaged over 1 million barrels per day for the month at Mont Belvieu of April. A new monthly record. With frac eight coming on line in the third quarter of 2023, bringing Mont Belvieu to 1.15 million barrels per day. The Grey Wolf processing plant into service in December of 2022 in the Delaware basin, and is supported by new commitments and growth from existing customer contracts. And construction continues on the Bear plant, the eighth 200 million cubic foot per day processing plant in the Delaware Basin, due to be in service, second quarter of 2023.

Permian takeaway, was supported by modernization and debottlenecking work on the Oasis pipeline during the first quarter, adding an incremental 60,000 Mcf per day of takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin. The Gulf Run pipeline was placed into service in December of 2022. Gulf Run provides natural gas transportation between ET's upstream pipeline network and from the Haynesville shale for delivery to the Gulf Coast.

Long term CCUS goals are proceeding as well. ET and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are jointly soliciting long-term commitments of CO2 from industrial customers in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area. If this project reaches FID, Energy Transfer would construct a CO2 pipeline to connect the customers in Oxy's sequestration site in Allan Parish, Louisiana.

The company has issued EBITDA guidance of $13.05 billion and $13.45 billion for the year. If higher price realizations are seen on the commodity side, there could be some uplift on this number. The company is forecasting stable cash flows, and they expect utilization increases in all core segments.

A recent acquisition in the Permian

In March, ET acquired the assets of Lotus Midstream in a cash - $900 mm - and stock - 44.5 mm shares - deal worth $1.45 bn at closing. This makes sense, as the Permian is experiencing strong growth, particularly in gas volumes, and gathering is the key to supplying the big trunk lines ET operates to sales markets on the Gulf Coast. In addition, the Lotus assets provide direct access to other major hubs including Midland, Colorado City, Wink and Crane, and a direct connection to Cushing.

ET Lotus Midstream (ET)

Ok let's deal with Lake Charles LNG

Over the last couple of years, LNG exports have become the bright, shiny object that every energy company on the planet wants to be a part of. ET has similar ambitions with the Lake Charles LNG plant. Progress has been slow and the company went to the primary regulators and asked for an extension on completion time to December of 2028. FERC a normally difficult agency with which to deal, and one with which ET has a long and tumultuous history, went along with the request. Without a peep.

The Department of Energy-DOE, peeped loudly and denied ET's extension. A decision which was appealed, with a final-negative determination received only in late June. Management at ET was nonplussed at having to ask twice, as Tom Long's commentary from the Q-1 call below reveals. An unusual display of frustration that perhaps underscores their desire to play in the LNG sandbox, Mr. Long excoriated the agency. Here's Tom Long on the DOE initial decision-

And then, Russia attacked Ukraine. And all of a sudden everybody woke up and the demand has increased astronomically. And we beefed up our team. We began traveling throughout the world throughout Asia and Europe. We've done that consistently over the last year We immediately asked for an extension from FERC. They gave us that extension, May of last year. We then asked the DOE in June of last year for an extension. We are in negotiations to your question as we speak with over 20 million tons of additional customers on top of what we've already signed up. We have significant equity players that we're in negotiations with. And for months, we've been given every indication that the DOE would approve our extension. And then low and behold, here recently, they've come out and said that because of a new policy, they are not going to extend our request. And they've cited the lack of progress. So here's the DOE citing the lack of progress. They have not asked us onetime over the last year how we progress it. They don't know if we're out there right now of building facilities. We already have four tanks built. We already have a dock built. It's a brownfield unlike some of our competitors. And so it needless to say a little frustrated. Additionally, we've had one customer come to us after we heard that 10 days ago and said they'll go another direction at least for now. And we think it's extremely important to reverse this decision as quickly as possible so it doesn't harm us more than it already has.

That is strong language directed at an agency which they will have to deal on other issues. But, understandable given the seemingly capricious nature of the agency's final call. It's the government after all. Attitudes change at least every four years.

Investors should ask themselves a couple of questions as regards Lake Charles LNG.

1. Does it matter to ET in the long run? They have very little capital tied up and could walk away with no impact to their bottom line. There should be no adverse impact to the stock price in throwing in the towel. True, their dream of funneling Haynesville gas via The Gulf Run pipeline to their old import and regas terminal takes a back-step. There may be other ways to monetize this asset if the LNG threads continue to unravel, and the Gulf Run should run at capacity regardless.

2. Does it matter in the grand scheme of Gulf Coast LNG? Hardly as this Reuters article notes FID'd LNG plants that have received all regulatory approvals, will bring U.S export capacity to 22.3 BCF/D by 2028. It goes on to note:

Several other LNG export projects hope to land enough customers to secure go-aheads this year - some have been in development for years. Analysts have said two of the front-runners are the first 0.4-bcfd phase of Delfin Midstream's offshore Louisiana project and the first 1.3-bcfd phase of Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) project in Louisiana.

You can see why Tom Long is a little grumpy here. The rats are deserting the ship, while the DOE puts a leg-lock on the company. It is also worth noting that LNG plants nearing completion on Canada's West Coast, and in Mexico will be logistically advantaged to Asia, and may chip away at the market U.S. Gulf Coast projects now enjoy.

It is time for ET to move on from Lake Charles LNG. Perhaps to Panama.

Risks

$48 bn is a lot of money. They are paying ~$2.0 bn in interest annually now, and money is getting more expensive. Their maturity schedule attenuates the short term risk considerably. One could almost say, "Thbbft."(Bloom County fans should definitely follow this link. All others...well, use your own discretion.) But, $48 bn is $48 bn and it must be repaid some time.

ET Debt Maturities (ET)

There's also the regulatory risk associated peculiarly with ET. Any given day, either of the two federal agencies that approve their projects could frown in their direction, and smackdown the stock 20%, or in the case of ET-~$2.50. I doubt anyone loses sleep over that possibility.

Enough of that. Time to wrap this one up.

Your takeaway

As a case in point, the energy sector is rallying hard, and Energy Transfer LP is up $0.13. I've made my point on the growth vs income opportunity.

ET trades at 6.5X EV/EBITDA and 11X Distributable Cash Flow-DCF. For reference, competitor Enbridge (ENB) trades 11X EV/EBITDA and 13X DCF. I think ET is the better bargain.

I'll close with the same commentary I began, income investors should reach for the tasty 9.65% well-covered yield. Folks looking for significant growth may want to keep looking.