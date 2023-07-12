TommL

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

DNL strategy and portfolio

WisdomTree Global ex‐U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) started investing operations on 06/16/2006 and tracks the WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index. It has a portfolio of 304 stocks, a distribution yield of 3.30%, and a total expense ratio of 0.42%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by WisdomTree, eligible companies must be in the WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Dividend Index and have a market capitalization of at least $2 billion. Then, constituents are selected using a combination of growth and quality factors.

The growth factor ranking is based on long-term earnings growth expectations, while the quality factor ranking is based on three-year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. Companies are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid.

The fund invests mostly in large-cap companies (about 80% of asset value). The U.K. is the heaviest country in the portfolio with 15.4% of assets. It is followed by Switzerland, Taiwan, and France, weighing between 9% and 10%. China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan weigh 17% together, which represents a significant exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks. The next chart lists the top 15 countries, representing 93% of assets.

DNL top 15 countries (Chart: Author with WisdomTree data)

Technology is the heaviest sector (22.1%), followed by consumer discretionary (17.5%), consumer staples (15.9%), industrials (14.7%), and healthcare (11.9%). Other sectors are below 8% individually and 18% in aggregate.

DNL sector breakdown (Chart: Author with WisdomTree data)

The portfolio is quite concentrated. The top 10 holdings represent 40.9% of asset value, and the top name Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM) weighs 8.64%. Exposure to any other individual companies is moderate.

Name Ticker / Exchange Weight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330 TT 8.64% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE MC FP 5.47% Unilever PLC ULVR LN 4.05% GSK Plc GSK LN 3.90% Nestle SA NESN SW 3.88% Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOB DC 3.66% Sap AG SAP GY 3.15% ASML Holding NV ASML NA 2.96% Tencent Holdings Ltd 700 HK 2.89% ABB Ltd-Reg ABBN SW 2.31% Click to enlarge

Past performance

The next table compares performance and risk metrics since 7/1/2006 to a benchmark: iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Std Dev DNL 114.41% 4.58% -44.53% 0.28 17.13% IDV 75.57% 3.36% -70.14% 0.21 20.87% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

DNL has outperformed IDV by 1.2 percentage points in annualized return and shows a lower risk measured in drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (volatility).

The next chart plots the total returns in the last 5 years of DNL, IDV, and three international dividend growth funds:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIGI).

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO).

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG).

DNL vs. Competitors, last 5 years (Seeking Alpha)

DNL is the best performer in this time interval. It is in second position in 2023 to date, close behind IQDG.

DNL vs. Competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

The dividends paid by the fund in 2022 look very attractive, but they are outliers in a downtrend. Between 2012 and 2021, distributions went down by 20% from $0.72 to $0.52, while cumulative inflation has been about 21% (based on CPI). In fact, the "dividend growth" denomination is a bit misleading: the strategy selects dividend stocks with expected earnings growth, not growing dividends.

10-year distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

WisdomTree Global ex‐U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund holds 304 global dividend stocks with profitability characteristics and expected earnings growth. The portfolio is well-diversified across sectors and countries, but quite concentrated in top holdings. About 17% of asset value is directly exposed to regulatory and geopolitical risks related to China. DNL has outperformed a global dividend benchmark since inception, and some of its competitors in the last 5 years. The total return is attractive, but the "dividend growth" name is misleading. Distributions have been in a downtrend since 2012, except in 2022.