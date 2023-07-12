Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lose Money Slowly With SCHD ETF

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend Growth investing made sense for retirees when short-duration bonds yielded next to nothing and valuations were reasonable.
  • SCHD does a good job selecting higher-quality, higher-yielding businesses in which to invest, but the entire universe of these stocks is now overvalued.
  • SCHD's current yield is considerably lower than U.S. Treasuries, it has very slow growth prospects and considerable price risk in the event of a recession.
  • Retirees can now get safe 5% yields in short-term U.S. Treasuries, and that appears to be a much better alternative, given the high prices of SCHD's universe of stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Close up of frog in water ripples - pebbles stones, west yorks, uk

shellhawker/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I spend quite a lot of time in my articles pointing out areas of danger in the stock market, particularly for retail investors. Sometimes it can be difficult to tell investors what they prefer not to hear. I've written several articles over

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $30/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
21.9K Followers
One-of-kind research using historical cycles to identify tops and bottoms

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRK, TFLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (31)

Florida Doug13 profile picture
Florida Doug13
Today, 5:36 PM
Premium
Comments (860)
I see a gimmicky, cynical and cheap headline grabbing trend developing on SA. Authors who need to attract attention for their articles and ideas, simply do a compare and contrast of their thesis with $SCHD, with decidedly negative and inflammatory headlines, in order to generate clicks.

However, none is more juvenile and jaundiced as this post. All credibility is lost, not because of a ham-fisted slapping of $SCHD, but the following myopic, crass and fundamentally inane description of stock market investing in general and dividend growth investing in particular:

“The first thing investors need to understand is that the stock market is a parimutuel system, which is similar to betting on a horse race. Investors are rewarded by being both correct and contrarian. If everyone bets on the most popular horse in a race, even if they are correct, they would simply be returned their money (minus any fees or house take). In order to make the most money, you need to be correct about the winner and also have some other people choose a different horse. The less popular your horse is when they win, the more money you make.”

Totally incompetent and irresponsible statements, which show a complete lack of understanding about investing.

And we are supposed to continue reading and take the author seriously after reading tripe such as this? Laughable logic.

And the BIG reveal and the author’s advice to those who wade through the ponderous prose and graphs, is to pick up short term treasuries in order to grasp at a fleeting 1.5% increase in yield. Inane advice for all but a minor few.

Our author also fails to detail how other investments should be considered, in the bleak environment which requires a 30% drop in $SCHD’s value, to make it viable. No, in his world, like so many others emerging, simply trash $SCHD - because after all there are no any other investments of note - and wait for the clicks.

Pass and Ignore.
Calmanto profile picture
Calmanto
Today, 5:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (690)
FYI:

The (SCHD) index composition is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.
The Price to Earnings Ratio as of 03/31/2023 is 13.86.
The Return on Equity as of 03/31/2023 is 38.44%.
Emerald profile picture
Emerald
Today, 5:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.25K)
Cory, thanks for the article. The pure dividend and dividend growth investors don't like to be challenged, if they believe they will keep getting a rising dividend. A few observations:

1. I own a few shares of SCHD for family members and the average cost is $40 with a current dividend yield of 6.5%. The ETF has done well over time, but I would not add here and would want to see a price in the low $60's.

2. I agree with the risks you have outlined. Some of the holdings will pull back, such as AVGO, KO and PEP, all of which I own separately and believe are overvalued today.

3. Some dividend investors complain that you are simply saying that Treasuries or CD's etc. will give you a better yield of 4.5% to 5% today. They are correct in that rates will correct at some time in the future and don't want to "trade" their accounts. My own strategy is to invest available dollars in CD's going out one year, plus Treasury money market accounts paying 4.5% to 5%. I have sold or are trimming below investment grade stock holdings and a few overvalued stocks.

4. As regards SCHD, it would be a more profitable strategy to trim SCHD, and invest in short-term Treasuries to wait out the inevitable decline in the stock market. When that decline is finished, you can buyback SCHD at a lower price/higher dividend yield. As most investors have their funds in tax-deferred accounts, taxes are not a key decision if you take this action.

5. Trimming profits is a time-proven strategy to creating more wealth. Most dividend focused investors won't go there.

Good luck to everyone.
BoomBoom99 profile picture
BoomBoom99
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (2.82K)
I'm well aware that SCHD's current yield is lower than U.S. Treasuries. I really could care less as I'm a retired investor who is in it for the long term. My portfolio is focused on income growth which meets or exceeds inflation. SCHD's average annual dividend growth of over 10% well exceeds my needs in that regard. Bonds don't offer any income growth and their income is taxed at a higher rate than equities. Why would I switch?
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:23 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@BoomBoom99 If you have enough to live off the dividends you are getting right now, then you will probably be okay if that's the goal. For those who can't live on a 3.59% dividend, or who wish to continue building wealth, I think there are better options now.
d
dorj00will
Today, 4:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (443)
I would propose that most hold this in a combination of things to get to that SWAN place with their portfolios. In other words, this is sort of a "bedrock" holding. Doesn't make sense to go jumping in and out when everything is not perfectly aligned. At some point rates will starting coming down.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:17 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@dorj00will Thanks for the comment. One has to ask at what point, and why, might rates come down? We could have an immaculate disinflation. But usually, historically rates don't come down until there is a recession.

I mean, the 60/40 portfolio was really the bedrock of financial advisors. Then it should have become obvious to everyone that bonds were in a multi-generational bubble. Nearly everyone ignored it, and folks in a 'safe' 60/40 have been crushed. I view SCHD similarly right now. It's not ARKK by any means, but it will be very hard to achieve good returns over the next 3-5 years.
W
WhitneyB
Today, 4:45 PM
Premium
Comments (2.08K)
I’m not sure that arguing against a 317% 10 yr return is persuasive. I’ll stick with SCHD. In order to SWAN.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:51 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@WhitneyB As I tried my best to explain if everyone is betting on the same horse in the race, even if it wins, the returns won't be good. Now, maybe in some cases, earnings could grow into the valuation, but the earnings of most of these businesses are essentially flat.
The Dividend Dude profile picture
The Dividend Dude
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (805)
This stock was a seekingalpha darling up until 2022 when everyone seemingly changed their mind on it. I’ll continue to hold and DRIP.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:54 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@The Dividend Dude Thanks for the comment. I SCHD didn't really become a darling until after the pandemic, when a lot of investors buying high-yield stocks got hurt. Then many of them noticed that SCHD had a pretty good investing formula and still had a decent yield, that's when SCHD became popular. But now so many are after the same types of stocks, there isn't much for SCHD to buy that's undervalued anymore.
Add in rising interest rates on short-term debt, and some are starting to see the appeal of the safer (and higher) yield. But I think this will be an ongoing process.
A
A812380
Today, 4:41 PM
Premium
Comments (245)
The yield curve is inverted. That 5% on T-Bills versus 3.85% on 10-year Treasuries will correct itself sooner than later and as the yield curve normalizes the rates will be in the reverse. The key is to hold dry powder using T-Bills, look at ETF BIL current yield of 4.85%. If we get a market correction, and I believe it will be 20% or more, buy SCHD in the mid to low $60s and don't look back.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:54 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@A812380 I think that's a reasonable strategy.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 4:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (477)
Interesting data on the PEG ratio.
Thanks for the article.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 4:56 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@Darren Dawson Thanks for reading and commenting. I calculate the earnings growth rates myself to take into account buybacks and down years. Just read any of my articles on the stocks in this article and I explain the process.
In the end, the main reason SCHD currently had a much higher yield than SPY is most of the higher yielding businesses have no growth. the PEG helps show that.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 5:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (477)
@Cory Cramer
Agreed; the other issue here is the most people think interests rates will be coming down soon; paradoxically; if they do come down soon; stocks won’t be doing well.
The best case for stocks is that we somehow muddle through the next year without a credit issue; with inflation continuing to come down slowly.
ron3637 profile picture
ron3637
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Here is my 2 cents probably what it's worth. I see sentiment going into a risk off mode. SCHD fits the bill. Holds few high flyers. If there are some bad earnings then all bets are off. That is why I am holding it, and it's stood up pretty well over all. Also, rates are expected to go down and investors will be positioning themselves in front of that. That's it.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@ron3637 Thanks for the comment. You might be generally right when it comes to the staples stocks. But, I think what has happened is the market is already positioned there, which is part of the reason the valuations are high. If you look at a hedge fund like Bridgewater's holdings, they are at least partly positioned that way. I don't think they plan to hold these staples long term, but if they feel they need to have a certain amount in equities, they are kind of hiding out there.
I actually feel the same about some of mega tech, too. Once debt is taken into account, they are actually cheaper than the staples, so I view their recent run-up at least partially as investors getting defensive.
It's very interesting to watch.
c
chicagotim1
Today, 4:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.79K)
Hi, thanks for the article, I appreciate the point of view.

As a retiree, for me, balance and diversification is everything.

In the “cash” portion of my portfolio, about 35% of total, I ladder T-bills; it’s not hard to get 5.25% yields. But I plan to keep my SCHD holding. It’s a longer term hold for me, a much smaller portion of my portfolio than what I have in T-bills.

Cory, I’ve enjoyed your stuff. At least you’re not recommending dumping SCHD for a 10 year T-note yielding 4%.

Best of luck to all.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:06 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@chicagotim1 Thanks :)
I'm about 45% TFLO right now, but I am picking up a stock here or there if they look attractive.
Having that optionality I think is going to be really important. I view our current state as a sort of "fragile stagflation". We might very well muddle along, giving businesses some time to adjust to a tighter labor market and less globalization, and in that case, the market will do okay. But I think we are going to be in a fragile state as higher interest rates, student loan repayments, no government stimulus, and tricky geopolitics continues. So, really at any time the economy could crack, and the bear market could resume. I am more than happy to collect 5% on part of my portfolio while getting more aggressive with the rest and aiming for long-term growth.
P
Pat Nicometo
Today, 4:24 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
And also, aren't SCHD's dividends qualified? "Safer" alternatives may not be. This matters, if you're holding it in a taxable account.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:09 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@Pat Nicometo Each person's situation would be different. T-bills aren't subject to state and local tax, so that might be appealing for some.
Wayne51 profile picture
Wayne51
Today, 4:13 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
I have absolutely no desire to sell my SCHD holdings. While I might get a better current yield from other investments, I prefer a dividend growth strategy. SCHD is just one of a couple of ETFs I own. The 5-year dividend growth rate is more than satisfactory.
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Today, 5:10 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.72K)
@Wayne51 Thanks for the comment, and best of luck.
R
Ron1634
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (2.53K)
Sorry Cory,

You could not be more wrong about SCHD.
S
Sleepless in Seattle
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (1.67K)
@Ron1634 Because...? (I'm long SCHD, so I'd love to see your reasoning. Simply denying the author's argument is not itself a reasoned argument.)
M
MMShaw
Today, 4:15 PM
Premium
Comments (96)
@Ron1634 is he wrong because his analysis is flawed or because you don’t like what he is saying?
w
wavegeek20
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (351)
@MMShaw Well, some of us have MADE money(and lots) over the last 10 years of holding it such as myself, and I expect that will continue unless I am proved wrong which at this point I really doubt will happen. The track record has been solid....and my 4,500 shares say so.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.