Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Believe Microsoft Might Close Activision Deal Despite U.K. Objections

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority might need to initiate a fresh probe into Microsoft Corporation's proposed merger with Activision Blizzard, Inc.
  • Microsoft could push to complete the merger before the July 18 walk date, potentially disregarding the CMA's block, despite the risk of future fines or investigations.
  • The deadline coincides with a period of strong business performance for Activision, potentially strengthening their bargaining position in the merger negotiations and increasing the pressure on Microsoft.
  • Despite the recent appreciation of Activision's stock, the spread remains attractive, as the likelihood of the merger making it through have never seemed higher.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Special Situation Report. Learn More »

Evidentiary Hearing Held In San Francisco As FTC Seeks Injunction In Microsoft And Activision Blizzard Merger

Loren Elliott/Getty Images News

Things are moving fast in the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquisition deal for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saga. The latest news that I'm aware of is that the UK's Competition



This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.97K Followers
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

stockmarketinvesting profile picture
stockmarketinvesting
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (48)
Deal will go through and Microsoft will close on Monday. Its a wrap. Done deal.
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (5.59K)
I agree with your summary points Bram. I wrote a large number of PUTS earlier this AM. (No leverage will be incurred if assigned) What are Mr Mungers 3 L's to avoid? Ladies, Leverage and Liquor....?

Closing early could save MSFT $3B to keep Bobby and ATVI Shareholders from trying to negotiate a higher buy price.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (14.19K)
Thanks for the article.

Long AMZN
c
christof2014
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (553)
This deal will close. The only questions is whether it closed on or before 7/18 and if not, do ATVI get compensated for the delay.

Anyone who thinks MSFT will walk away now is nuts.
s
settembrini007
Today, 4:09 PM
Premium
Comments (77)
The CMA issue will be solved elegantly, not like some neanderthal.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 4:09 PM
Premium
Comments (7.97K)
Would ignoring the wishes of such a regulatory authority really be such a hot idea?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.