Cimmerian

A lot of investors are worried about inflation, the economy, and speculative bubbles. And they should be. Let's consider the problem of inflation.

Cleveland Fed

The Cleveland Fed estimates monthly CPI inflation is stuck around 0.35%. Why is that a problem?

Daily Shot

Because if inflation stays at 0.35% per month, then CPI will bottom at 3.0% and start rising, hitting 5.0% by year-end. Guess what that would mean for the Fed and rate hikes?

Atlanta Fed

But wait, it gets worse.

Fed Taylor Rule Heatmap From A Few Weeks Ago

Atlanta Fed

If inflation doesn't start falling, the Fed could go to 6% by year-end.

Daily Shot

Neil Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, was once the most dovish Fed president. Now he's so worried about inflation that he wants to hike 25 every meeting through the end of the year. And then keep rates at 6% for months after.

According to Soc Gen, Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater, and Harvard, 5% to 6% Fed rate hikes will eventually lead to a severe recession.

Daily Shot

Deutsche Bank thinks a 6% GDP recession is coming. How bad is that? It would be 50% deeper (though 50% shorter) than the Great Recession.

So you can see why very smart and logical people, like you, are worried.

But that doesn't mean that burying your head in the sand or stashing all your cash under your mattress is the way to go.

Yahoo Finance

No, starvation isn't coming, and neither is the greatest crash in history. Doomsday prophets and permabears like Kiyosaki will never tell you to buy anything... other than gold, guns and doomsday bunkers.

It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. There's always something wonderful to buy. Blue-chip bargains on sale that offer generous, safe, and growing yields, as well as Buffett-like return potential hiding in plain sight.

Let me show you why PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is one of my favorite recommendations right now.

And yes, that's even knowing that a recession within one year is very likely.

PNC Financial: One Of The Best Banking Deals You Can Buy Today

Ycharts

PNC has fallen into a 45% bear market within months.

Now I know what you're probably thinking. A bank! Before a recession? Are you insane?

PNC might very well fall to new lows in this coming recession.

It recently bottomed at 8.1X earnings

in the Pandemic and 6.7X earnings

In the Great Recession, it fell to 4.9X earnings

While some banks recently fell to Great Recession level valuations, pricing in a financial apocalypse that is not coming, PNC could fall a lot more.

But I would recommend considering buying some now, and here's why.

PNC 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Analysts are expecting a 6% peak EPS decline for PNC in this mild recession.

dividend expected to grow at 4% annually through 2025

right through the recession

The peak payout ratio is expected to be 51% compared to 50% safe payout ratio guidelines from rating agencies.

pre-recession

during the recession, anything under 100% is safe

PNC's 78% dividend safety score means a 1% risk of a dividend cut in an average recession and a 2.3% chance of a cut in a severe recession.

This is an A-rated bank with a 2.5% risk of failing in the next 30 years, according to S&P and Moody's.

PNC Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A- Stable Outlook 2.50% 40.0 Fitch A+ Stable Outlook 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A3 (A- equivalent) Stable Outlook 2.50% 40.0 Consensus A- Stable Outlook 1.87% 53.6 Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

Rating agencies say the risk of losing all your money buying PNC today is less than the probability of nuclear war with Russia.

2.5%, according to Goldman Sachs

The Bond Market Is Very Confident In PNC

FactSet Research Terminal

The FactSet Research Terminal and credit default swaps show how the bond market thinks PNC's fundamental bankruptcy risk is changing in real time as it breaks.

As the regional banking crisis accelerated the "smart money" on Wall Street, bond investors and all three rating agencies remained completely confident in this bank's fundamentals.

Did fundamental risk justify a 45% plunge? Absolutely not. Wall Street was simply panicking and dead wrong.

2023 Fed Stress Test: Just More Proof Wall Street Is Wrong

Federal Reserve

Even in the most extreme doomsday scenario, PNC passed the Fed's stress test. How extreme?

Bloomberg

It was an impressive simulated economic collapse with unemployment soaring to 10% (great recession peak), GDP falling 9%, like in the pandemic, US bond yields falling to zero (due to Fed being negative or zero), stocks falling 45%, home prices falling 38% (more than the Great Recession) and the VIX (S&P volatility index, the Fear gauge) soaring to 75 compared to its historical 19 average.

The Fed stress tested the biggest and most important banks against the perfect storm of bad things that actually happened in the last few decades.

Here's how PNC faired.

Bank Risk-Weighted Assets (Billions) Net Loan Losses Net Loan Loss Rate Toronto-Dominion Bank (US Operations) $254.4 $3.9 1.53% US Bancorp $496.5 $5.5 1.11% Truist Financial $434.4 $9.5 2.19% PNC Financial $435.5 $3.6 0.83% JPMorgan Chase $1,635.5 $30.1 1.84% 23 Largest US Banks $10,089.8 $190.4 1.89% Click to enlarge

(Source: Federal Reserve)

PNC didn't just pass the test during a doomsday simulation but suffered less than half the loan loss rate of the average big bank.

Federal Reserve

It didn't breach any regulatory minimums, even in a worse doomsday scenario than the Great Financial Crisis.

Federal Reserve

PNC's cumulative gross loan losses, across its entire $436 billion asset base, was 4%, but because of hedging and smart risk management, its net total losses were a fraction of that.

Federal Reserve

PNC's $3.6 billion in peak net losses totals about 7% of its equity, or net worth.

And that's in a doomsday scenario that combines the worst of the andemic and the Great Recession. Those are the two worst economic catastrophes since the Great Depression.

The Opportunity PNC Presents Today

What happens when you buy an A-rated super regional blue-chip that's 33% historically undervalued?

FAST Graphs, Factset

Try a potential triple in the next 5.5 years. That's a 22% annual return potential through 2025 and 18% through 2029.

14% to 21% 5-year consensus total return potential range

Do you think the Nasdaq will likely match PNC's likely returns? Probably not, and it certainly doesn't pay a safe and steadily growing 5% dividend.

Think I'm dreaming?

PNC's Best Rallies Off Bear Market Lows Since 1988

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 174% 174% 3 60% (Renaissance Tech Medallion Fund Returns) 312% 5 33% (Peter Lynch Returns) 317% 7 35% (Peter Lynch Returns) 718% 10 29% (Peter Lynch Returns) 1170% 15 19% (Buffett Returns) 1287% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

You don't have to buy the next Amazon to earn Buffett-like returns for 15 years. You just have to buy blue-chip bargains like PNC in a bear market.

But Wait, There's More!

PNC... has grown substantially from acquisitions. The bank transformed itself with the integration of the troubled National City (doubling the size of PNC) in 2008, acquired RBC’s U.S. branch network in the Southeast in 2012, and more recently acquired BBVA USA in 2021 (a roughly 25% increase in size)." - Morningstar

Remember how JPMorgan bought First Republic for 5 cents on the dollar in May? That scored JPM a $2.6 billion instant profit. That's a sweetheart deal, but it only boosted JPM's earnings by 6%.

The successful acquisition history and improved credit performance during the 2007 downturn lead us to believe that PNC is one of the better operators we cover." - Morningstar

Guess what? Based on the Fed's forecasts for this recession, $180 billion in loan losses are expected. The $90 billion of that is from regional banks, representing 18 months' industry profits.

Stanford estimates that up to 200 regional banks could fail in the coming recession.

And the Wall Street Journal estimates that half of America's banks will acquire the other half within a decade.

Guess which of the banks are so strong the US government asked them to try to rescue FRC, the 14th largest bank in the country?

The Banks Saving America

JPMorgan: $5 billion deposit

Bank of America: $5 billion deposit

Citigroup: $5 billion deposit

Wells Fargo: $5 billion deposit

Goldman Sachs: $2.5 billion deposit

Morgan Stanley: $2.5 billion deposit

Bank of New York Mellon: $1 billion deposit

State Street: $1 billion deposit

US Bancorp: $1 billion deposit

PNC Financial: $1 billion deposit

Truist Financial: $1 billion deposit

PNC was one of the rescue banks that deposited $30 billion to stabilize FRC.

PNC was the runner-up bidding on buying out FRC. Had it won that bidding war with JPM, its profits would have jumped 50% overnight.

At Risk Bank Loans Buyout Price (5 cents on the Dollar) Instant Profit Instant Earnings Boost For PNC Keybank $195,191.0 $9,759.6 $2,382.6 45.0% Huntington Bancshares $188,441.0 $9,422.1 $2,300.2 43.4% Comerica $91,259.0 $4,563.0 $1,114.0 21.0% Zions $88,574.0 $4,428.7 $1,081.2 20.4% Webster Financial $74,793.0 $3,739.7 $913.0 17.2% Western Alliance $70,986.0 $3,549.3 $866.5 16.3% Valley National Bancorp $64,314.0 $3,215.7 $785.1 14.8% Pacwest $44,255.0 $2,212.8 $540.2 10.2% WesBanco $17,237.0 $861.9 $210.4 4.0% First Foundation $13,586.0 $679.3 $165.8 3.1% Homestreet $9,854.0 $492.7 $120.3 2.3% Metropolitan Bank $6,301.0 $315.1 $76.9 1.5% Total $864,791.0 $43,239.6 $10,556.1 199.2% Click to enlarge

(Source: Federal Reserve)

If PNC ends up buying out Keycorp if it fails, then the potential boost to earnings would be 7.5X greater than what JPM got with FRC.

Here's what happened when First Citizens bought Silicon Valley for pennies on the dollar.

Ycharts

And that was just the day of the announcement.

Ycharts

Now do you see why I love rescue banks? The A-rated super regionals priced almost zero or even negative growth?

PNC is trading at 9.6X through recession earnings. That means its not just 33% undervalued. According to Ben Graham, PNC is priced for 0.5% long-term growth.

FactSet Research Terminal

Even if you think all 26 analysts who cover this company for a living are wrong, how wrong do you think they might be?

As long as PNC grows at least 4% as fast as analysts expect, it's undervalued.

Bottom Line: PNC Financial: Buy This 5% Yielding Blue Chip Before Everyone Else Does

Once again, I am not a market timer. I am not saying that PNC is going to rocket higher in the next few weeks, or even the next few months.

I am saying that PNC is one of the objectively best high-yield A-rated blue-chips you can buy today.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

If you buy PNC today, you are making a smart investment.

If you buy PNC today, I can say with 80% confidence that in five years, you'll be thrilled you did.