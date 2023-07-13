PNC Financial: Buy This 5% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargain Before Everyone Else Does
Summary
- There are many reasons to be worried about the stock market, including recession, inflation, and crazy valuations.
- But it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market, and wonderful blue-chip bargains always are available.
- PNC is in a 45% bear market that's 100% not justified by its fundamentals. Analysts, rating agencies, bond investors, and valuations all agree, PNC is a strong buy.
- This 5% yield is safe, with just a 6% EPS decline expected in the coming recession. PNC passed the 2023 Fed Stress test doomsday scenario with flying colors and loan loss rates less than 50% of large banks.
- Over the next five years PNC could potentially triple your money. Buying PNC in a recessionary bear market has historically delivered returns as strong as 1200% over the next 15 years, or 20% Buffett-like annual returns.
A lot of investors are worried about inflation, the economy, and speculative bubbles. And they should be. Let's consider the problem of inflation.
The Cleveland Fed estimates monthly CPI inflation is stuck around 0.35%. Why is that a problem?
Because if inflation stays at 0.35% per month, then CPI will bottom at 3.0% and start rising, hitting 5.0% by year-end. Guess what that would mean for the Fed and rate hikes?
But wait, it gets worse.
Fed Taylor Rule Heatmap From A Few Weeks Ago
If inflation doesn't start falling, the Fed could go to 6% by year-end.
Neil Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, was once the most dovish Fed president. Now he's so worried about inflation that he wants to hike 25 every meeting through the end of the year. And then keep rates at 6% for months after.
According to Soc Gen, Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater, and Harvard, 5% to 6% Fed rate hikes will eventually lead to a severe recession.
Deutsche Bank thinks a 6% GDP recession is coming. How bad is that? It would be 50% deeper (though 50% shorter) than the Great Recession.
So you can see why very smart and logical people, like you, are worried.
But that doesn't mean that burying your head in the sand or stashing all your cash under your mattress is the way to go.
No, starvation isn't coming, and neither is the greatest crash in history. Doomsday prophets and permabears like Kiyosaki will never tell you to buy anything... other than gold, guns and doomsday bunkers.
It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. There's always something wonderful to buy. Blue-chip bargains on sale that offer generous, safe, and growing yields, as well as Buffett-like return potential hiding in plain sight.
Let me show you why PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is one of my favorite recommendations right now.
And yes, that's even knowing that a recession within one year is very likely.
PNC Financial: One Of The Best Banking Deals You Can Buy Today
PNC has fallen into a 45% bear market within months.
Now I know what you're probably thinking. A bank! Before a recession? Are you insane?
PNC might very well fall to new lows in this coming recession.
- It recently bottomed at 8.1X earnings
- in the Pandemic and 6.7X earnings
- In the Great Recession, it fell to 4.9X earnings
While some banks recently fell to Great Recession level valuations, pricing in a financial apocalypse that is not coming, PNC could fall a lot more.
But I would recommend considering buying some now, and here's why.
PNC 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential
Analysts are expecting a 6% peak EPS decline for PNC in this mild recession.
- dividend expected to grow at 4% annually through 2025
- right through the recession
The peak payout ratio is expected to be 51% compared to 50% safe payout ratio guidelines from rating agencies.
- pre-recession
- during the recession, anything under 100% is safe
PNC's 78% dividend safety score means a 1% risk of a dividend cut in an average recession and a 2.3% chance of a cut in a severe recession.
This is an A-rated bank with a 2.5% risk of failing in the next 30 years, according to S&P and Moody's.
PNC Credit Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|A- Stable Outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Fitch
|A+ Stable Outlook
|0.60%
|166.7
|Moody's
|A3 (A- equivalent) Stable Outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Consensus
|A- Stable Outlook
|1.87%
|53.6
(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
Rating agencies say the risk of losing all your money buying PNC today is less than the probability of nuclear war with Russia.
- 2.5%, according to Goldman Sachs
The Bond Market Is Very Confident In PNC
The FactSet Research Terminal and credit default swaps show how the bond market thinks PNC's fundamental bankruptcy risk is changing in real time as it breaks.
As the regional banking crisis accelerated the "smart money" on Wall Street, bond investors and all three rating agencies remained completely confident in this bank's fundamentals.
Did fundamental risk justify a 45% plunge? Absolutely not. Wall Street was simply panicking and dead wrong.
2023 Fed Stress Test: Just More Proof Wall Street Is Wrong
Even in the most extreme doomsday scenario, PNC passed the Fed's stress test. How extreme?
It was an impressive simulated economic collapse with unemployment soaring to 10% (great recession peak), GDP falling 9%, like in the pandemic, US bond yields falling to zero (due to Fed being negative or zero), stocks falling 45%, home prices falling 38% (more than the Great Recession) and the VIX (S&P volatility index, the Fear gauge) soaring to 75 compared to its historical 19 average.
The Fed stress tested the biggest and most important banks against the perfect storm of bad things that actually happened in the last few decades.
Here's how PNC faired.
|Bank
|Risk-Weighted Assets (Billions)
|Net Loan Losses
|Net Loan Loss Rate
|Toronto-Dominion Bank (US Operations)
|$254.4
|$3.9
|1.53%
|US Bancorp
|$496.5
|$5.5
|1.11%
|Truist Financial
|$434.4
|$9.5
|2.19%
|PNC Financial
|$435.5
|$3.6
|0.83%
|JPMorgan Chase
|$1,635.5
|$30.1
|1.84%
|23 Largest US Banks
|$10,089.8
|$190.4
|1.89%
(Source: Federal Reserve)
PNC didn't just pass the test during a doomsday simulation but suffered less than half the loan loss rate of the average big bank.
It didn't breach any regulatory minimums, even in a worse doomsday scenario than the Great Financial Crisis.
PNC's cumulative gross loan losses, across its entire $436 billion asset base, was 4%, but because of hedging and smart risk management, its net total losses were a fraction of that.
PNC's $3.6 billion in peak net losses totals about 7% of its equity, or net worth.
And that's in a doomsday scenario that combines the worst of the andemic and the Great Recession. Those are the two worst economic catastrophes since the Great Depression.
The Opportunity PNC Presents Today
What happens when you buy an A-rated super regional blue-chip that's 33% historically undervalued?
Try a potential triple in the next 5.5 years. That's a 22% annual return potential through 2025 and 18% through 2029.
- 14% to 21% 5-year consensus total return potential range
Do you think the Nasdaq will likely match PNC's likely returns? Probably not, and it certainly doesn't pay a safe and steadily growing 5% dividend.
Think I'm dreaming?
PNC's Best Rallies Off Bear Market Lows Since 1988
|Time Frame (Years)
|Annual Returns
|Total Returns
|1
|174%
|174%
|3
|60% (Renaissance Tech Medallion Fund Returns)
|312%
|5
|33% (Peter Lynch Returns)
|317%
|7
|35% (Peter Lynch Returns)
|718%
|10
|29% (Peter Lynch Returns)
|1170%
|15
|19% (Buffett Returns)
|1287%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
You don't have to buy the next Amazon to earn Buffett-like returns for 15 years. You just have to buy blue-chip bargains like PNC in a bear market.
But Wait, There's More!
PNC... has grown substantially from acquisitions. The bank transformed itself with the integration of the troubled National City (doubling the size of PNC) in 2008, acquired RBC’s U.S. branch network in the Southeast in 2012, and more recently acquired BBVA USA in 2021 (a roughly 25% increase in size)." - Morningstar
Remember how JPMorgan bought First Republic for 5 cents on the dollar in May? That scored JPM a $2.6 billion instant profit. That's a sweetheart deal, but it only boosted JPM's earnings by 6%.
The successful acquisition history and improved credit performance during the 2007 downturn lead us to believe that PNC is one of the better operators we cover." - Morningstar
Guess what? Based on the Fed's forecasts for this recession, $180 billion in loan losses are expected. The $90 billion of that is from regional banks, representing 18 months' industry profits.
Stanford estimates that up to 200 regional banks could fail in the coming recession.
And the Wall Street Journal estimates that half of America's banks will acquire the other half within a decade.
Guess which of the banks are so strong the US government asked them to try to rescue FRC, the 14th largest bank in the country?
The Banks Saving America
- JPMorgan: $5 billion deposit
- Bank of America: $5 billion deposit
- Citigroup: $5 billion deposit
- Wells Fargo: $5 billion deposit
- Goldman Sachs: $2.5 billion deposit
- Morgan Stanley: $2.5 billion deposit
- Bank of New York Mellon: $1 billion deposit
- State Street: $1 billion deposit
- US Bancorp: $1 billion deposit
- PNC Financial: $1 billion deposit
- Truist Financial: $1 billion deposit
PNC was one of the rescue banks that deposited $30 billion to stabilize FRC.
PNC was the runner-up bidding on buying out FRC. Had it won that bidding war with JPM, its profits would have jumped 50% overnight.
|At Risk Bank
|Loans
|Buyout Price (5 cents on the Dollar)
|Instant Profit
|Instant Earnings Boost For PNC
|Keybank
|$195,191.0
|$9,759.6
|$2,382.6
|45.0%
|Huntington Bancshares
|$188,441.0
|$9,422.1
|$2,300.2
|43.4%
|Comerica
|$91,259.0
|$4,563.0
|$1,114.0
|21.0%
|Zions
|$88,574.0
|$4,428.7
|$1,081.2
|20.4%
|Webster Financial
|$74,793.0
|$3,739.7
|$913.0
|17.2%
|Western Alliance
|$70,986.0
|$3,549.3
|$866.5
|16.3%
|Valley National Bancorp
|$64,314.0
|$3,215.7
|$785.1
|14.8%
|Pacwest
|$44,255.0
|$2,212.8
|$540.2
|10.2%
|WesBanco
|$17,237.0
|$861.9
|$210.4
|4.0%
|First Foundation
|$13,586.0
|$679.3
|$165.8
|3.1%
|Homestreet
|$9,854.0
|$492.7
|$120.3
|2.3%
|Metropolitan Bank
|$6,301.0
|$315.1
|$76.9
|1.5%
|Total
|$864,791.0
|$43,239.6
|$10,556.1
|199.2%
(Source: Federal Reserve)
If PNC ends up buying out Keycorp if it fails, then the potential boost to earnings would be 7.5X greater than what JPM got with FRC.
Here's what happened when First Citizens bought Silicon Valley for pennies on the dollar.
And that was just the day of the announcement.
Now do you see why I love rescue banks? The A-rated super regionals priced almost zero or even negative growth?
PNC is trading at 9.6X through recession earnings. That means its not just 33% undervalued. According to Ben Graham, PNC is priced for 0.5% long-term growth.
Even if you think all 26 analysts who cover this company for a living are wrong, how wrong do you think they might be?
As long as PNC grows at least 4% as fast as analysts expect, it's undervalued.
Bottom Line: PNC Financial: Buy This 5% Yielding Blue Chip Before Everyone Else Does
Once again, I am not a market timer. I am not saying that PNC is going to rocket higher in the next few weeks, or even the next few months.
I am saying that PNC is one of the objectively best high-yield A-rated blue-chips you can buy today.
If you buy PNC today, you are making a smart investment.
If you buy PNC today, I can say with 80% confidence that in five years, you'll be thrilled you did.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own PNC via ETF.
I own PNC via ETF.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
