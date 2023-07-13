Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PNC Financial: Buy This 5% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargain Before Everyone Else Does

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There are many reasons to be worried about the stock market, including recession, inflation, and crazy valuations.
  • But it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market, and wonderful blue-chip bargains always are available.
  • PNC is in a 45% bear market that's 100% not justified by its fundamentals. Analysts, rating agencies, bond investors, and valuations all agree, PNC is a strong buy.
  • This 5% yield is safe, with just a 6% EPS decline expected in the coming recession. PNC passed the 2023 Fed Stress test doomsday scenario with flying colors and loan loss rates less than 50% of large banks.
  • Over the next five years PNC could potentially triple your money. Buying PNC in a recessionary bear market has historically delivered returns as strong as 1200% over the next 15 years, or 20% Buffett-like annual returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
$100 bills background

Cimmerian

A lot of investors are worried about inflation, the economy, and speculative bubbles. And they should be. Let's consider the problem of inflation.

The Cleveland Fed estimates monthly CPI inflation is stuck around 0.35%. Why is that a

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2.5 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.4K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own PNC via ETF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.48K)
Good call. It is said that you should never let a crisis go to waste. Thus, I was able to take advantage of the financial chaos earlier in the year to build a position in PNC at lower prices, including the last purchase on May 4 at $114. I follow lots of big and regional banks because I historically represented banks as an attorney, but was particularly impressed when Super Regional Bank PNC participated with the bigger banks in making a $1B deposit to First Republic. The Fed would not have allowed that if PNC were at risk. As more analysts such as yourself warm up to regional banks in general and PNC in particular, the price could and actually should double in a few years, to trade closer to 2x book value.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.