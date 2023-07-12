Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Cheap REITs To Take Advantage Of

Jul. 12, 2023 4:18 PM ETADC, AMT, ARE, O2 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have seen strong growth in the first half of the year, with the S&P 500 climbing nearly 16% and the Nasdaq climbing more than 30%.
  • The REIT sector has been under pressure due to rising interest rates, but these 4 high-quality REITs look very appealing at current levels.
  • All 4 REITs have great portfolios, strong management teams, investment grade tenants, and all appear cheap.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Businessman using laptop to search, Planning and investing in real estate, Property management concept

kitzcorner

The S&P 500 just completed a strong first half of the year, and the Nasdaq saw its best first half start to a year in four decades. Investors saw the S&P 500 climb nearly 16% with the Nasdaq climbing more than

No marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.54K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 

Author of the weekly financial newsletter, "The Dividend Investor's Edge."


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O, ARE, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 4:28 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.34K)
All great REITs. Great article as well mentioning my favorite My favorite one ADC. Actually just got off a call with their CEO Joey a few minutes ago. Well run company who’s in good hands
S
SR86
Today, 4:28 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
Not sure why or how you determined O is a “cheap” stock. You’ve actually convinced me to divest from O, especially given the current shakiness of the companies who lease from O.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.