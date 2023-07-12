Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom: A Free Cash Flow Machine, Shares Aim For Fresh Closing Highs

Jul. 12, 2023 4:27 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)2 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.04K Followers

Summary

  • Semiconductor stocks, including Broadcom, have performed well in recent months, with AVGO's growth, cash flow, and positive news contributing to its appeal.
  • Broadcom's proposed $61 billion acquisition of VMware received positive news from EU regulators, which is expected to diversify AVGO's operations and boost earnings growth.
  • Despite potential risks such as market volatility and US-China tensions, Broadcom's robust free cash flow, expected dividend increases, and reasonable valuation make it an attractive investment.
  • As earning season gets underway, I highlight key price levels to monitor on AVGO's chart.
Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Semiconductor stocks powered higher in May amid downright euphoria around the artificial intelligence theme. A June swoon in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) never materialized to any sizable degree, and SMH is now threatening all-time highs.

Relative to the S&P

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.04K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

o
ocbearclaw
Today, 4:46 PM
Premium
Comments (1.24K)
What caused this stock to go to the moon? is there any foundation or is this all "AI" hype momentum?
B
BleedBluechip
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (1.15K)
I believe you’re correct on value. It should be at 1000 much sooner than end of the year. AVGO may be splitting for the first time in its history. I would think 2/1 is coming. The company’s potential is unlimited with the management it has.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.