The Inflation Battle Is Far From Over, Now The Hard Part Begins

Mott Capital Management
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Inflation data for June may mark a low point for the disinflation process.
  • Inflation rates are expected to rise again in July and August.
  • This will make the current trend inflation tougher to digest.
Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

The CPI data showed that the non-seasonally adjusted headline inflation rose 3.0% over the past 12 months vs. estimates of 3.1%. The big surprise was the core inflation reading, which reached 4.8%, vs. analysts looking for an increase of 5.0%.

Mott Capital Management
Mott Capital Management
34.62K Followers
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.

I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

C
Chris Pp
Today, 5:19 PM
Premium
Comments (189)
I wonder if it would be better to step back, stay silent, watch the market and stop adding to the grim pile of incorrect analysis you’ve been publishing here for some months now?
A
AQL1010
Today, 5:39 PM
Premium
Comments (69)
@Chris Pp Well said!
r
rchrd881
Today, 5:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (126)
Mike is correct.
We're soon to slay the demand-pull dragon.
Only to meet the cost-push dragon face-to-face.

8ish years of lagging capex across the commodity universe suggests this next beast won't go down without a protracted fight.
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 5:04 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.22K)
This could turn out like 2021 where bears said COVID would make a comeback and crash the markets but markets had stopped caring about COVID already.

It appears that markets already moved on from inflation fears regardless of what happens with inflation.
C
Carlos08
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (283)
Please stop with your comments.
Long time wrong!!!
E
Edouard D'Orange
Today, 4:56 PM
Comments (724)
I have been in your corner, Mike. But now I'm seeing that the apparent economic outlook for inflation is not as bad as you have suggested, even though it seems bad at the retail level (that may be anecdotally for me). Unfortunately, these views have cost me portfolio losses and missed opportunities. You could still be right, but it almost seems like it's a pyrrhic victory for me. Is one more quarter point rise, if it happens at all, going to derail the whole market in the near term?
w
wboz
Today, 5:36 PM
Premium
Comments (3.49K)
@edouard D'Orange no. the Fed will start cutting in response to some future crisis that happens to also tank the market.
I do think being consistently bearish, no matter the clicks, is a bad look for a supposedly serious investment website. Does the average investor a disservice.
Mike could help by publishing articles like "here are the conditions under which I would be bullish again". NOt holding breath :)
J
JCCIII
Today, 4:54 PM
Comments (7.52K)
Nice report, and I agree with the author that the market, and many SA commenters, seem to be jumping the gun on taking victory laps for killing the inflation dragon. The final push across the finish line is always the hardest part of the race. And recall that the latest (June 30) reported core PCE, the inflation reading the Fed most cares about, was 4.6%; still more than double the 2% target. Expect 2 more 25 bps increases this year, and then hold at that high terminal rate for a year or two.
Kent Thune profile picture
Kent Thune
Today, 5:30 PM
Analyst
Comments (710)
@JCCIII The problem with the "dragon still must be slayed" idea is that the dragon is showing signs of dying already. This is not a healthy, young, angry dragon. This is an aged, sick dragon that may just have one or two small puffs of fire left that won't do too much damage.

That said, the prudent investor knows not to claim that Mott won't eventually be right; however, that same investor has likely remained almost fully invested since late 2022.

What remains to be seen is how we can recover from the carnage left behind from the battle that's been fought for the past 18 months.

No one knows the answer, which is part of the point. Stop predicting.
the conservative speculator profile picture
the conservative speculator
Today, 4:53 PM
Comments (2.02K)
persistent, I'll give him that...
