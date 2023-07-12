Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SVOL: Market Risk Perception Too Low Compared To Economic Reality

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.29K Followers

Summary

  • The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has seen its total assets under management triple this year to over $300M as investors clamor over ultra-high yield funds.
  • SVOL is a short volatility fund that acts as a risk-insurance provider on the S&P 500, earning high premiums in good periods but potentially facing huge losses during significant market drawdowns.
  • Despite its design to limit downside risk, SVOL could still suffer a quick loss should the VIX index rise rapidly.
  • The VIX index is shallow today despite historically robust correction indications. The mismatch between market sentiment and economic reality could soon crater SVOL's value should the VIX spike.

Train about to cross broken bridge

John M Lund Photography Inc

Many investors today are interested in alternative strategies to generate a high-income return on their portfolio. Retired individual investors are particularly interested in very high-yielding funds to generate a more significant income without needing an

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.29K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

h
hooverchris6
Today, 5:28 PM
Premium
Comments (160)
It doesn't have to rise to 50+ for the hedge to work. The call options would still increase in value if the vix were to rise fast below 50. I actually think this one is a strong buy after watching their interviews and really diving in on the research
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.