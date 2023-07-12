Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Big 5 Sporting Goods: Staying In For The Dividend

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.64K Followers

Summary

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods' stock has experienced a loss of about 18.7% in the last 11 months, compared to an 8% gain for the S&P 500.
  • Despite a challenging macro environment, the company's dividend is considered sustainable and the shares are reasonably priced, but the company predicts 2023 will be a tough year.
  • The company's cash flow and dividend health are considered strong, but I will not be adding to my position due to the company's cautious outlook.
Sports Equipment On Floor

AndreyPopov

It’s been about 11 months since I announced to the world that I was still long Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), and in that time the shares have returned a loss of about 18.7% against a gain of

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.64K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BGFV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Ron1634
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (2.53K)
"dividend is considered sustainable" ???
Payout > 125%
FCF is negative.
Cuda13 profile picture
Cuda13
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (82)
It sounds like all of their California stores will be eliminating firearm sales at the end of this year. Any idea how this will effect revenue? They will apparently continue to sell ammo but they really aren't competitive, pricing wise.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.