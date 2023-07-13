peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On May 25, 2023, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was sent a warning letter by the FDA. The warning letter detailed multiple issues with iRhythm's Zio AT mobile cardiac telemetry device and resulted in shares of the company to sell off from $120 to $100. iRhythm responded in a recent filing with the SEC, where they stated, "The Company takes these matters very seriously. The Company intends to respond within the specified time period and work diligently to address the FDA's concerns." They also wrote, "The warning letter does not directly restrict the manufacture, production or shipment of any of the Company's products in the United States or require the withdrawal of any product from the U.S. marketplace. At this time, the Company believes that its receipt of this warning letter, without further adverse action initiated by the FDA, will not have a material impact to the Company's financial results." In my opinion, the recent sell-off is just the beginning, and iRhythm Technologies is in for a rude awakening. I will go over the severity of the claims in the FDA warning letter, how I think it will impact iRhythm's position in the cardiac telemetry market, and ways investors can benefit from this situation.

Company Overview

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company that specializes in providing cardiac telemetry products for patients at risk for arrhythmias. The company's flagship product is the Zio line of products, which combines a wearable sensor with AI and machine learning algorithms for arrhythmia detection. The Zio line of products include the Zio XT and Zio AT monitors, which are both effectively smaller Holter monitors. It is important to keep in mind that the Zio AT is a recently launched product that includes Bluetooth technology for mobile cardiac telemetry.

Breaking Down the Warning Letter

The FDA's warning letter to iRhythm concerning its Zio AT product and its software system is complex. For clarity, I will summarize its main points with relevant excerpts (in block quotes) before discussing their collective impact on iRhythm's business.

1. iRhythm imposed an arbitrary transmission limit on the number of times the Zio AT System can transmit data and failed to communicate this to providers and end users.

As a (b)(4), your firm implemented a transmission limit on how many times the Zio AT System transmits data. As a result, the device is only able to transmit 100 patient-triggered and 500 automatically detected arrhythmia events. Once the transmission limit is reached, the patient's data stops being transmitted for review/reporting. Thus, when the transmission limit is hit, the device can no longer be used for its intended purpose of transmitting patient ECG for reporting. Further, when the transmission limit is hit, the device can no longer provide near-real time monitoring for high-risk patients.

2. Data including significant arrhythmias requiring physician notification were being held inaccessible since 2017. IRhythm was aware of the issue and did not correct it.

However, your firm failed to initiate a CAPA when you were aware that patient data, including significant arrythmias requiring physician notification (see Z ticket 3 records(b)(4) noting Atrial Fibrillation and(b)(4) noting Bradycardia), was being held inaccessible within your Zeus system. Specifically, your firm was aware that when the patient's device registration is incomplete, the patient's ECG information is still collected but cannot be read by anyone. When the patient's data can no longer be analyzed and reported, the device can no longer be used for the purpose for which it is intended, which is a nonconformance. Since at least 2017, your firm has been aware of this issue where your clinical care team cannot access the patient's data. Our inspection confirmed 39 examples from a list of over(b)(4) Z tickets where this problem occurred.

3. Updates to changes in the device were not provided to the FDA as required, such as algorithm changes and other hardware changes.

A change in the (b)(4) for the algorithm could significantly impact safety or effectiveness, such as through missed or incorrect detection of events or arrhythmias, which could lead to patient injury due to lack of treatment. Question B5 in the 510(k) Modifications Guidance should have been answered "yes" because the change was to performance specifications. Subsequently, question B5.3 should have been answered "yes," because the modification to the algorithm necessitated clinical validation data in order to ensure the performance of the device was maintained, using relevant device-specific data from patients. Therefore, a new 510(k) must be submitted.

4. Labeling and marketing claims stated that the Zio AT device can be used with high-risk patients, which is outside of the indications for use of the device.

Thus, your device was cleared under K163512 for long-term monitoring of arrhythmia events for non-critical care patients where real-time monitoring is not needed as reporting timeliness is not consistent with life-threatening arrhythmias. However, your marketing materials and other documentation, such as the document titled "Zio AT Notification Criteria," and your website (https://www.irhythmtech.com/providers/zio-service/zio-monitors; last accessed February 28, 2023), state that the Zio AT Patch System is intended for "near real-time monitoring" as a "mobile cardiac telemetry monitor," can provide notifications "immediately," and that it is intended for "high-risk patients." The claim that the device is intended as a mobile cardiac telemetry monitor implies this device is intended for high-risk patients and near real-time monitoring.

5. iRhythm failed to submit reports to the FDA within 30 calendar days after becoming aware of information that reasonably suggests that a device (the Zio AT) may have caused or contributed to a death or serious injury, in addition to events where their device malfunctioned and is likely to cause or contribute to death or serious injury if the malfunction recurred.

The information included for the MDRs 3007208829‐2022‐00041 (corresponding to Complaint COMP‐2021‐6388) and 3007208829‐2022‐00055 (corresponding to Complaint COMP‐2021‐6385) describes MDR reportable events where a patient passed away while using the Zio AT system. iRhythm Technologies, Inc., became aware of each of the two events on October 25, 2021. However, FDA did not receive these MDRs until September 24, 2022, and December 3, 2022, respectively, which is beyond the required the 30‐calendar day timeframe. The Zio AT System malfunctioned when the Zio AT System hit its transmission threshold and stopped submitting data that is used to determine potential arrythmias. This failure meets the definition of a reportable malfunction, as defined in 21 CFR 803.3. This malfunction is likely to cause or contribute to death or serious injury for the reasons discussed in #1 above. However, these complaints were coded as unreportable malfunctions and no MDR was filed.

What is the Potential Impact on iRhythm?

The warning letter is quite damaging and will likely affect iRhythm in multiple ways.

Firstly, it's highly probable that iRhythm will not be permitted to market or sell their Zio AT device until they re-obtain 510(k) approval. The FDA stated multiple times in the warning letter that iRhythm's unreported changes in labeling and changes to their Zio AT device required submission of a new 510(k). This puts iRhythm in a challenging position where they must either 1) roll back their label and device changes, or 2) submit a new 510(k) for FDA approval of their Zio AT product. Both of these options are problematic.

1) Given that the Zio AT device has been shown to have malfunctioned or contributed to a death or serious injury, in addition to the data transmission cap, if iRhythm attempts to roll back their label and device changes, the FDA may levy further actions against the company such as fines, product restrictions and criminal prosecution. (It is worth noting that the FDA typically has broad reach of criminal authority due to its role in public health.)

2) Submitting a new 510(k) will force iRhythm to stop marketing the Zio AT device. Moreover, due to the changes to the device's algorithms, iRhythm will require clinical validation data to ensure the performance of the device, which will even further extend the minimum 90 days it would take to receive FDA 510(k) approval after submission. As such, this approach would likely prevent iRhythm from collecting Zio AT revenues until at least the end of 2023.

Based on iRhythm's last earnings call, I believe the loss of Zio AT will be substantial. As can be seen from the first analyst Q&A, Zio AT grew at a 21% growth rate, exciting analysts as management suggested AT returning to historic growth rates to provide further upside to guidance. It's hard to imagine this will continue to progress.

Additionally, based on the nature of the issues flagged by the FDA regarding iRhythm's actions (or lack thereof) around its Zio AT device, I believe this will seriously affect their relationship with and ability to collect revenue from entities and payors such as federal healthcare programs, third-party commercial payors, healthcare providers, and healthcare institutions. Collectively, large parties account for 94% of iRhythm's revenue. It stands to reason that iRhythm's history of failing to correct functional issues with their product and delaying the reporting of material events such as malfunctions and deaths/serious injuries will make them a significantly less attractive option for cardiac telemetry for patients, not only for the Zio AT, but also for iRhythm's other products such as the Zio XT.

Now that the warning letter is in the public domain, litigation is also an issue. There are currently two (1 and 2) shareholder class actions brewing against iRhythm. This may be just the start due to the deaths or serious injuries the device may be responsible for, where they may also get sued by patients or hospitals/provider networks.

Such litigation may even impact future revenue for the company, as hospitals and providers may not want to use iRhythm's cardiac telemetry device due to perceived liability stemming from medical device issues. This may be further amplified by the fact that the majority of their revenue is driven by cardiologists who prescribe their patients cardiac monitors, reputation damage from the warning letter may dissuade the 33,000+ cardiologists in the U.S. from recommending iRhythm products.

Assuming that iRhythm's position in the cardiac telemetry market will erode due to the claims from the FDA warning letter and related reputational damage, there are a few options for investors to capitalize on this situation.

1) Shorting or buying puts of IRTC

iRhythm Technologies is currently valued at $3.16 billion, which is 7.3x its trailing twelve-month revenue of $430 million. Their valuation factors in a significant amount of growth potential, especially considering that iRhythm has burned over $100 million in the last twelve months. With growth expected to shrink, shares of IRTC may no longer be worth the same multiple attributed to the company while it was growing at a meaningful double-digit pace.

2) Going long on its competitors

As hospitals and providers move away from iRhythm and its products, up to $400 million in yearly revenue may be up for grabs by its competitors in the cardiac telemetry space. Their competitors (and respective valuations) include:

Except for Biotricity, competition in the cardiac telemetry market is dominated by large conglomerates. This is a natural result of high M&A activity in the industry. Consequently, investors may not be satisfied with taking a position in any of these conglomerates, which would have small relative exposure to the opportunity created by iRhythm's situation.

Investors with a greater appetite for risk, like myself, may find Biotricity to be an attractive investment, as it has the least diluted exposure to the iRhythm opportunity. With a tiny $24 million valuation, Biotricity is a medical technology company focusing on cardiac telemetry devices. Although the company will most likely have to raise money in the next 12 months, Biotricity has a differentiated cardiac telemetry offering called Bioheart, which was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the 'Best Inventions in the World' in 2022.

Ranked number 1 in Fast Company's list of the most innovative medical device companies, I believe shares of BTCY are a steal, which currently trade at $2.47 following their 1-for-6 reverse split. While Biotricity has yet to turn a profit, similar to iRhythm, the company is currently growing over 40% YoY at a current $13 million annualized revenue run rate with over 90% of total revenue with a 71% gross margin. I consider going long BTCY to be the best way to play the iRhythm opportunity.

Conclusion

The FDA's warning letter has placed iRhythm Technologies in a precarious situation. The allegations outlined in the letter, ranging from functional failures to delayed reporting of deaths and malfunctions, are quite serious and damaging. I anticipate that the potential harm to iRhythm's reputation and the possible legal repercussions could lead to a significant reduction in their market share. While this situation presents an opportunity for investors, strategic options are limited due to the widespread consolidation by conglomerates operating in the cardiac telemetry market (Biotelemetry by Philips, Preventice by Boston Scientific, Bardy by Hillrom by Baxter, etc.). As a result, investors seeking to capitalize on this situation should consider short positions on iRhythm or long positions on its competitors. Among its competitors, I note that the microcap Biotricity has the 'least diluted' exposure to benefit from iRhythm's weakness (100% of their business is concentrated in the cardiac monitoring space vs. <5% in conglomerates such as Baxter/Boston Scientific/Philips). While the upside potential is significantly higher, it is highly likely that Biotricity will have to raise money in the near future. I encourage investors to select a strategy based on their risk tolerance.

