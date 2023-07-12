Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cummins: Still Cheaply Priced

Jul. 12, 2023 5:39 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Cummins presents a compelling investment opportunity as the US economy is performing much better than expected.
  • The spending of the construction industry continues to trend up, which should drive the demand for trucks and construction equipment.
  • Thanks to the favorable backdrop, the latest earnings demonstrated strong growth in both the top and the bottom line.
  • The current valuation is discounted compared to the historical average and other industrial companies such as Caterpillar.

Modern diesel engine for assembling of machinery in the workshop

Vladimir Zapletin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As the US stock market continues to rise, it is getting increasingly harder to find great companies trading at bargaining prices. Cummins (NYSE:CMI), despite trading near its 52-week high, is still a

I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Comments

