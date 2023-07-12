Shutthiphong Chandaeng

AI is helping earnings for many companies like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and to a lesser extent firms like Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Our "Implied Return" stock picker program doesn't know anything about AI. It does like stocks that have all our fundamental and technical buy signals. So it picked SNPS for us and we added it to the Model Portfolio. Naturally before doing that, we did our due diligence by reading the articles on Seeking Alpha and using SA's Quant ratings for SNPS.

Here is our "Implied Return" computer program that picked SNPS for our 2024 Model Portfolio.

Synopsis fundamental and technical Buy Signals (Daily Index Beaters)

In the above report, you can see our most important SID fundamental and technical Buy Signal, in the SID column, with a score of 87 out of 100. It is color-coded green, as a Buy Signal and so identified in the next column. This is our most important fundamental and technical Buy Signal. The 20-day bar chart next to the SID score shows mostly green colored bars, indicating the Buy Signal during the last 20 days. Our SID score has a bias against extremely overvalued stocks, so SNPS may be overvalued by some metrics but not by our scoring system.

The Seeking Alpha Quantitative ratings are good for Profitability, Revisions, and Momentum. So our SID score is seeing the same things. However, SNPS has weak scores on Growth and Valuation. AI may improve that growth reading. At least the market is pricing that in already and helping all stocks in the Technology Sector as the AI rising tide raises all boats. We expect Technology stocks to be somewhat overvalued. If a recession is coming, SNPS is fortunate in that it is not a high beta, tech stock.

You can see on the above "Implied Return" report that our computer's calculation is quite positive, projecting 26.7% in 12 months. That may be optimistic, if the recession comes as we expect next year. Also in the fundamental, Fund column, you can see our computer has a "+Buy" signal that tells us professional portfolio managers are buyers on balance. That helps demand to take the price higher. That demand is showing up in our SID score and is shown on the chart below.

Notice in the 52-week high column that the price has pulled back 7.8% from the high. It is color-coded green to remind us to buy on weakness. In the D:S column, demand has dropped to the D2 level where D9 is the best. Also, our short-term, technical signal, in the Tech column, is showing a Sell Signal, indicating that a pullback in price was created by recent selling.

Another positive that we look for is in the Tgt column. As you can see, the percentage is color-coded green, indicating the increase in the analyst target for this stock. As you know, analysts are only looking at fundamentals, so we view this as a fundamental signal. This positive signal gives us confidence in the computer's Implied Return calculation.

We look to the weekly chart below for the technical Buy Signals we are looking for and the demand they show that is taking the price higher. At the top of the chart is our most important SID Buy signal, that uses fundamentals. The rest of the signals on this chart are purely technical.

Here is the weekly chart for SNPS showing the signals creating demand and taking the price higher:

SNPS weekly chart shows demand taking price higher. (StockCharts.com)

At the top of the chart is our proprietary SID Buy Signal that uses both technicals and fundamentals. This is a lagging signal, so to get in early you have to act when the signal moves up from Sell to Hold. The purely technical Buy Signals occur much earlier and leads the movement of the SID signal.

Below our SID signal, you can see the price and the moving averages for the 10-week and 40-week lines are in uptrends, indicating positive demand taking the price higher.

Just below the price is the Chaikin Money Flow signal. You can see that it has just changed direction and is improving. Changes in direction are key signals for this indicator. Increasing money flow means increasing demand taking the price higher.

Next is the MACD Buy signal crossover that was in place for a long time. You can see the crossover Buy Signal occurs right after the blue, vertical line Buy Signal triggered by the signal just below the MACD signal. This is the Full Stochastic signal. You can see this signal keeps moving back up to retest the overbought demand line, which is bullish.

The signal at the bottom has color-coded lines, so it is easy to track the movement of demand versus supply. You can see that the demand line peaked and was dropping. Likewise, the supply line is moving up and increasing. However, demand is still very high and taking the price higher, but we will have to keep an eye on this signal to make sure that supply does not increase and overtake the demand showing.