Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PriceSmart: Currency Tailwinds Partially Offset Regional Weakness

Jul. 12, 2023 5:51 PM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • Warehouse club operator, PriceSmart, reported generally positive results, which were aided in part by currency tailwinds.
  • Margins compressed due to regional weakness in Colombia. Though expected, earnings slightly missed estimates, suggesting costs may have been higher than desired.
  • To justify a further run in the share price, the company should demonstrate more measurable progress in this key market.
  • At current trading levels, shares are viewed as a "hold."

Pricesmart and Payless, Mausica Branch, Trinidad

Nandani Bridglal

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is the club of choice in emerging and developing markets. But for the stock to trade to new 52-week highs, the company will need to demonstrate further progress in their Colombian market.

Q3FY23 Currency Tailwinds

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.82K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.