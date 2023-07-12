Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Primerica's Rally Meets Its Current Potential, Although There Still May Be Room For Growth

Jul. 12, 2023 6:12 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)1 Comment
Summary

  • Georgia-based insurance and investment firm Primerica reported Q1 revenues of $706.47mn, a slight decline, and a net income of $124.54mn, a 53.60% YoY increase.
  • Primerica's stock has outperformed both the TradingView Insurance Index and the S&P500, with a rise of 67.51% in the TTM period.
  • Despite strong performance and growth capabilities, the firm is rated a 'hold' due to its outsized annual growth but maintains potential for future upgrades.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is a Duluth, Georgia-based insurance and investment firm with a particular focus on middle-income oriented products. The firm operates as the parent company to National Benefit Life, Peach Re, and Vidalia Re, amongst other firms.

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

V
Virtue16
Today, 6:47 PM
" with Primerica's distributed service model, the firm is well-positioned for accessibility for the said consumer group."

That model is more commonly referred to as MLM, or Multi-level Marketing (think Herbalife. Amway, Scentsy, etc etc. A risk you completely overlooked is the FTC's reconsidering inclusion of the MLM industry under its Business Opportunity Rule. If this occurs, the industry will be under tremendous peril to even continue operating. We've all witnessed how Herbalife has performed operating under a form that can be best described as Business Opportunity Rule Lite.
