Money Seems To Be Very Available

Kativ

What's going on?

So far, the markets haven't acted like they are facing substantial friction from tighter policy, said Joe Lynch, global head of non-investment-grade credit at Neuberger Berman.

"It simply has not been that hard for businesses to get access to capital this year, and particularly at fairly reasonable rates," Lynch said. "When you're looking at where deals are pricing, it is simply not that onerous on borrowers."

This has been a big concern of mine for quite some time.

The Federal Reserve has been dealing with some very difficult situations over the past several years.

Many analysts have argued that the Federal Reserve overreacted to protect the financial system.

Other analysts have argued that Chairman Jay Powell constantly acted to err on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid an unexpected financial catastrophe.

Whatever, I believe the result was that the Federal Reserve created an asset price bubble, and we are now living out the consequences of this largesse of money.

Here is the picture of the Federal Reserve securities portfolio from March 4, 2020, up to March 16, 2022.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

On March 4, 2020, the securities held outright by the Federal Reserve were right around $3.9 trillion. On March 16, 2022, the date that the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee voted to begin a program of quantitative tightening, the Fed's securities amounted to roughly $8.5 trillion.

This represented an increase of 119 percent in two years.

The steady increase that began around April 2020 was the Fed's fourth effort of quantitative easing, three of which came under the guidance of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke earlier in the 2010s.

This quantitative easing resulted in a massive increase in the "excess reserves" in the banking system. The proxy we are using for excess reserves is the line item in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet titled "Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks."

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

On March 4, 2020, these Reserve Balances totaled slightly more than $1.7 trillion. On March 16, 2022, the total excess reserves amounted to almost $3.9 trillion.

This represented an increase of slightly more than 124 percent.

And, then there was the increase in the M2 money stock.

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

On March 4, 2020, the M2 money stock totaled $15.6 trillion. Two years later, on March 16, 2022, M2 money stock was $21.9 trillion.

The increase was just under 40 percent.

The M2 money stock grew at an 18.3 compound annual rate during those two years.

Historically, this was quite exceptional.

The basic point of all this is that during these two years, the Federal Reserve was pumping money into the banking system at a historically high rate for the United States.

Does this meet the criteria for an asset price bubble?

The money had to go somewhere. So it spread itself all around.

The Fed's job, beginning March 16 was to reverse what it had done during these two years.

I think everyone can agree that reversing these actions represents quite a job.

And, supposedly, that is what the Fed is now doing.

Mr. Lynch said that "So far, the markets haven't acted like they are facing substantial friction from tighter policy," and in this fact, he seems "spot on."

He also added, "It simply has not been that hard for businesses to get access to capital this year, and particularly at fairly reasonable rates."

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, "excess reserves", have declined, but only modestly.

On March 16, 2022, the reserve balances were just under $3.9 trillion.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

On July 5, 2023, the reserve balances were around $3.2 trillion.

Whereas the increase during the March 2020 to March 2022 period was 124 percent.

The current decline on represents a decline of only a little more than 18 percent.

The question is… does this really represent a tightening from where we were before March 4, 2020?

The M2 money has also been declining in recent months.

The latest data for the M2 money stock is June 5, 2023. At that time the M2 money stock totaled about 20.9 percent.

This decline is only 4.8 percent compared with the rise in the M2 money stock in the earlier period came out to be a compound rate of 18.3 percent.

Again, the decline is only marginal compared with the earlier increase.

And so, here we are.

The Federal Reserve has been engaged in "quantitative tightening" for slightly more than 15 months.

But, what they have accomplished from the earlier period of "quantitative easing" seems only minor.

The Fed is tightening up on monetary policy, overseeing a substantial increase in its policy rate of interest, but given the asset bubble the Fed created, the movement to reverse the damage seems only minor.

And, with the federal government spending in the way it has been, and with the federal debt growing as fast as it is, how can one really contend that the Federal Reserve efforts are sufficient enough to reverse the effects of the bubble?

No wonder the environment is certainly "not onerous" to borrowers.