Introduction

In May, I wrote an article titled Archer-Daniels-Midland: Dividend King At An Attractive Valuation. Back then, I discussed Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Q1 2023 earnings and its attractive valuation.

Since then, the dividend king's share price has advanced 11%, beating the market by a considerable margin.

Now, I want to update my bull case, incorporating recent company comments and developments that explain how well this company is positioned for the future. This includes areas with much higher growth, which adds to the company's attractive valuation.

So, let's get to it!

ADM's Massive Footprint & Shareholder Commitment

There are a number of reasons why I like to cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

This agriculture giant has a massive global footprint in various agriculture-related supply chains. This tells us a lot about the health of these industries and supply chains.

The company is a dividend king, with 50 consecutive annual dividend hikes. It's the cornerstone of a lot of dividend portfolios.

Before we continue this article, it's important to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

With a market cap of roughly $45 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland is an agriculture giant that manages and processes agricultural supply chains, provides nutrition for humans and animals, and so much more.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight Ag Services and Oilseeds 67,047 78.6 % 79,563 78.3 % Carbohydrate Solutions 11,110 13.0 % 13,961 13.7 % Nutrition 6,712 7.9 % 7,636 7.5 % Other 380 0.4 % 396 0.4 % Click to enlarge

As a big part of the company's business consists of distribution and processing, it has built a network that most smaller peers cannot compete with - especially not in a highly globalized world. It's what I consider a wide-moat business, despite its operations in competitive industries.

This is according to the company (emphasis added):

The Company’s products are distributed mainly in bulk from processing plants or storage facilities directly to customers’ facilities. The Company has developed a comprehensive transportation capability to efficiently move both commodities and processed products virtually anywhere in the world. The Company owns or leases trucks, trailers, railroad tank and hopper cars, river barges, towboats, and ocean-going vessels used to transport the Company’s products to its customers.

With this in mind, during the recent Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, the company's CEO, MR. Juan Luciano emphasized how large ADM is (emphasis added):

We don't farm but we procure, we originated more than 10% of all the crops in the world, half of those we process into ingredients, into systems, into nutritions all the way to biotics and enzymes.

Because the company has such a major footprint in the early stages of the food supply chain, it has low margins. Before the pandemic, the company had operating margins close to 2.5%. Now, margins are above 4%.

Data by YCharts

When we discuss growth opportunities, we aren't discussing blockbuster developments like a major new technology, the launch of a new smartphone (like some tech companies), or something similar.

Incremental growth is key here, which is exactly what this company is working on.

During the aforementioned conference, the company outlined three buckets for capital allocation:

Firstly, ADM invests in automation for its facilities, presenting significant opportunities for operational improvements in terms of yield and energy efficiency. Secondly, the company focuses on organic growth and has planned capacity expansions across all its businesses in 2023. Finally, ADM places emphasis on decarbonization, leveraging its efforts to reduce its own carbon footprint to help customers address their Scope 3 emissions. This commitment creates additional growth opportunities for the company.

According to the company, with strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet, ADM enjoys flexibility in deciding how to allocate funds. The intrinsic plan calls for reinvesting around 30% to 40% of free cash flow into funding the aforementioned opportunities, while the remaining 60% to 70% can be used for acquisitions or returned to shareholders.

With regard to shareholder returns, ADM has a long history of paying dividends, having paid dividends for 90 consecutive years and increasing dividends for 50 consecutive years.

Data by YCharts

The company currently yields 2.4%

The payout ratio is just 21%, which is extremely healthy.

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend hike was 5.4%.

On January 26, the company announced a 12.5% hike.

In the absence of suitable M&A opportunities this year, ADM has initiated buybacks, repurchasing shares as part of its belief in the intrinsic plan.

Data by YCharts

I believe that ADM will stick to repurchases as long as it isn't planning on engaging in a major M&A project.

Over the past ten years, ADM has bought back more than 17% of its shares.

ADM Is Poised For Higher Growth

Over the past few years, the company has made tremendous progress in boosting revenue and margins, which led to strong earnings growth.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, ADM revenue is up almost 60%. Operating income was up close to 120%.

Data by YCharts

According to Mr. Luciano, the company has merged businesses, improved risk management, and adjusted its trade strategies and destination marketing.

Structural changes include factors such as the growing global population, climate challenges impacting crushing capacity, professionalization of animal feeding in China, and increased demand for renewable green diesel. These factors are expected to drive higher crush margins in the future.

Now, the company is working on additional ways to boost long-term growth.

According to the company, the renewable diesel market presents a significant long-term opportunity. ADM expects to reach 5 billion gallons of production by 2025, contributing to a global market of 8-9 billion gallons. Soybean oil, although only fulfilling a portion of the demand, will continue to play a crucial role in this trend. Sustainable aviation fuel is another (related) opportunity, enabling airlines to reduce carbon intensity.

Wall Street Journal

As reported by the Wall Street Journal:

Biofuels such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel are part of federal and state plans to decarbonize the transportation sector. While electric cars are rapidly infiltrating the nation’s highways, electrification of vehicles that can’t easily stop to recharge would be a much bigger challenge.

Having said that, there's more to be excited about. The company has identified a number of growth drivers it expects to benefit from over the next five years:

The Nutrition business, which is still expanding in developing markets, presents significant opportunities in health, wellness, and microbiome-related products.

The pet food and pet treats market also offers substantial growth potential.

Additionally, investments in decarbonization and BioSolutions, along with advancements in plant-based and cell-based protein, are expected to contribute to ADM's growth strategy.

Bear in mind that ADM controls the commodities needed to produce plant-based foods, biofuels, pet foods, and so much more. By focusing on margin-enhancing projects, it can squeeze a lot of juice from its massive revenue (after all, it has low margins with room for improvement).

Furthermore:

What's so interesting is that the company has a focus on both precision fermentation and the aforementioned plant-based proteins . ADM currently produces various plant-based proteins, including soy, pea, wheat, and corn.

. ADM currently produces various plant-based proteins, including soy, pea, wheat, and corn. The company is now increasingly using new technologies, like precision fermentation. ADM has invested in roughly 20 companies through ADM Ventures. These investments are strategic, allowing ADM to provide feedstocks, fermentation capacity, and relevant assets to foster growth.

Precision fermentation is a refined form of brewing, a means of multiplying microbes to create specific products. It has been used for many years to produce drugs and food additives. But now, in several labs and a few factories, scientists are developing what could be a new generation of staple foods. - The Guardian.

What's fascinating is the company's enthusiasm when it comes to precision fermentation.

During the Bernstein Conference, the company said that it is already producing products using precision fermentation technology. The company focuses on adjusting attributes like color, texture, and cost, bringing them close to commercial viability. The company believes that precision fermentation will likely be a major factor shaping the trajectory of ADM in the coming years.

BioCompounding

While I am not at all a supporter of processed foods and fake meats, it needs to be said that my opinion isn't relevant in this case and that there is significant demand for ADM's ability to produce these food products, especially because food is increasingly expensive.

Furthermore, ADM aims to optimize labor and energy utilization through productivity and automation efforts.

ADM believes that automation is necessary to appeal to younger employees and improve operational efficiency in large facilities. These efforts, involving an investment of roughly $1 billion for automation in 70-80 plants, are expected to generate double-digit returns and provide an incremental run rate of $200 to 250 million per year.

Valuation

For starters, ADM is expected to generate close to $2.7 billion in free cash flow per year until a surge to $3.0 billion in 2025.

While these numbers are obviously prone to a changing market environment, they tell us three things:

The company is expected to consistently grow its free cash flow - ignoring potential economic disruptions.

The company has a 6% 2024E free cash flow yield, which protects the dividend and allows for both investments in its business and buybacks.

The company is trading at 17x next year's free cash flow, which is an attractive valuation.

This is also reflected by the EV/EBITDA multiple:

Data by YCharts

As I wrote in my prior article, I believe that ADM has a fair value between $100 and $110.

Takeaway

Archer-Daniels-Midland, a dividend king with a massive global footprint in the agriculture industry, is well positioned for future growth.

The company's wide-moat business and strong commitment to shareholders make it an attractive investment option.

ADM's focus on automation, organic growth, and decarbonization provides incremental growth opportunities. With a healthy payout ratio and a history of dividend hikes, ADM remains committed to shareholder returns.

The company's recent progress in boosting revenue and margins, along with its plans for long-term growth in renewable diesel and other markets, highlight its potential for higher earnings.

By investing in margin-enhancing projects and embracing new technologies like precision fermentation, ADM can take its business to another level.

With an attractive valuation and consistent free cash flow growth, ADM presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking dividend stability and long-term growth prospects.