Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Central Banks Holding The Hand Brake

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.18K Followers

Summary

  • The June US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at a 3% annualized rate, down from the pandemic-inflamed peak of 9.1% a year ago.
  • The US Fed is expected to hike another 25 bps at its July 26th meeting. But recessionary odds are mounting that this will be the final hike from central banks in Canada and America.
  • The impact of tighter credit conditions will slow the economy over the next year to 24 months, even if no further hikes take place from here.

Central bank

honglouwawa

The June US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at a 3% annualized rate, down from the pandemic-inflamed peak of 9.1% a year ago. FOMC chair Powell has said that 'super-core' services ex-shelter (which excludes food, energy, rent, and used car prices) is his preferred inflation gauge, and (as shown below) it came in at

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.18K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.