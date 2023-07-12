Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RSP: Time To Reduce Exposure To The Tech Bubble

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is trading at a significant discount to the capitalization-weighted index due to the bubble in tech stocks.
  • Stronger trend growth and cheaper valuations suggest the RSP should outperform the S&P 500 by 3-4% annually over the long term.
  • However, returns are still likely to be poor from a historical perspective as real GDP growth slows and margin contraction weighs on earnings growth.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) gives investors access to the S&P 500 but with each stock in the index having an equal weighting, rebalanced quarterly. Since its launch in 2004 the RSP has performed on a par with

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Mrjs
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
I have no SPY or VOO, all RSP and IWM. Great technicals
