RSP: Time To Reduce Exposure To The Tech Bubble

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) gives investors access to the S&P 500 but with each stock in the index having an equal weighting, rebalanced quarterly. Since its launch in 2004 the RSP has performed on a par with the S&P 500 itself, but this reflects the recent surge in valuations of mega cap tech stocks, which has left the equally-weighted index trading at a significant discount to the capitalization-weighted index. The RSP is now priced to outperform the S&P 500 by around 3-4% annually over the long term, but weak real GDP growth still suggests returns will be low from a historical perspective.

Trading At A Rare Discount To The Market

Since 2010 sales and earnings per share for the RSP have risen by at annual rate of 7% and 11%, respectively, which has been around 2pp stronger than the overall S&P 500 growth rates. As I have argued in a number of articles in recent months larger companies tend to grow at slower rates than smaller ones. This can also be seen in the fact that US mid cap sales and earnings have grown at an even faster pace than the average large-cap stock over this period, while US small caps have grown faster still.

EPS Rebased To 2010 (Bloomberg)

Despite the track record of stronger growth, the equally-weighted S&P 500 now trades at a rare discount to the S&P 500. The following chart shows the RSP's valuation discount relative to the S&P 500 based on price to sales, price to book, price to earnings and the dividend yield. On average the RSP trades at a 25% discount, close to the lows seen at the height of the Covid crash and compared to a valuation premium back in 2010.

Equal Weight Vs S&P500 Valuations: White: PS, Orange: PB, Green: P/E, Purple: P/Dividend (Bloomberg)

The shift in the respective dividend yields has been particularly impressive. The largest stocks have tended to pay higher dividend yields in the past as they have been more mature with less potential for growth. In 2010 for instance the equally-weighted S&P 500 paid a dividend yield that was 10% below the S&P 500 and this has since risen to a 30% premium, equal to half a percentage point. The yield advantage is expected to widen further over the coming months, according to Wall Street analysts, with the forward yield sitting at 2.1% vs 1.6% for the S&P 500.

Equal Weight Vs S&P500 Forward Dividend Yields (Bloomberg)

Characteristic Of A Market Bubble

If we look at the performance of the equally-weighted market versus the cap-weighted market going back to 1990, the average stock has outperformed by just over 1% annually, but the outperformance since 2000 has been almost 3% annually, for a full 23 years.

S&P500 Equal Weight Vs S&P500, Total Return (Bloomberg)

The outperformance seen since 2000 has reflected the extreme overvaluation of tech stocks seen at the height of the tech bubble, which saw a small number of technology stocks drive the S&P 500 PE ratio to 30x while most other sectors traded at undervalued levels.

We have once again seen a small number of tech sector stocks come to dominate the market. The combined market cap of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) now sits at $9.5trn, equivalent to 23% of the S&P 500's market cap. At the 2000 peak, the Microsoft, Cisco (CSCO), General Electric (GE), Walmart (WMT) and Intel (INTC) reached a combined market cap of $2.3trn, which represented 19% of the S&P 500 market cap. Even a gradual normalization of the valuations of these big 5 stocks could be enough to see the RSP outperform the S&P 500 by a percentage point a year over the next decade.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Real Returns Still Likely To Be Weak

That said, the average stock is still not nearly as cheap as it was in 2000 and the 8% total returns seen in the equally-weighted S&P 500 are highly unlikely to be repeated. Even if the median stock manages to maintain its 2pp annual growth outperformance versus the S&P 500, with trend real GDP growth of around 1% and a dividend yield of 2%, this equates to just 5% real annual total returns.

Such returns also do not factor in the potential for profit margin declines. While the median profit margin is significantly below that of the overall market, it remains historically elevated at 9.4%, 4pp higher than in 2010. Even a 1pp decline in profit margins over the next decade would reduce real annual returns to 4%.

Profit Margins: Equal Weight S&P500 Vs S&P500 (Bloomberg)

It should also be noted that the median US stock has tended to be more susceptible to recessions and financial crises when compared to the overall market due to their lower profit margins and higher debt levels. As we saw in 2008 and 2020, the RSP posted losses of 60% and 37%, respectively, underperforming the S&P 500 by over 10% on both occasions.

Conclusion

Now is an opportune time for investors to shift out of the S&P 500 and into equally-weighted indices such as the RSP. With a significant valuation discount and a long-term track record of stronger earnings growth, the median US stock as represented by the RSP is likely to outperform the S&P 500 by around 3-4pp annually over the next decade. However, this is still likely to result in below average returns from a historical perspective.