Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigating AI Investments: Diversification And Valuation Within The AI Theme

Jul. 12, 2023 8:20 PM ETADSK, ESTC, MDB, NVDA, WTAI
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • As Q2 earnings announcements approach, it’s crucial for investors to revisit growth expectations and re-evaluate concentration risk when considering exposure to the AI theme.
  • With the market breadth remaining quite narrow year-to-date, ensuring proper diversification and being mindful of valuations are key to building a well-rounded portfolio within the AI industry.
  • One standout performer in the AI industry is Nvidia, which experienced explosive price appreciation since the latest earnings announcement when they forecasted $11B in sales for the upcoming quarter.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

By Blake Heimann and Christopher Gannatti, CFA

As Q2 earnings announcements approach, it’s crucial for investors to revisit growth expectations and re-evaluate concentration risk when considering exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) theme.

With the market breadth remaining

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.01K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.