The SWK Investment Thesis Remains Unstable Here

We previously covered Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in November 2022, ending with a Buy rating though at an overly greedy entry point of $60s. With the stock subsequently hitting its 52 weeks low of $70.24 and recovering to the current $97.22, it appeared that we had missed out on this dividend aristocrat after all.

Then again, SWK's execution remains uncertain, thanks to its bloated inventory of $5.65B (-3.5% QoQ/ -9.7% YoY) by the latest quarter, compared to its FY2019 levels of $2.25B (-5% YoY). This alone has suggested two things.

One, the management has overly estimated the longevity of the hyper-pandemic demand, naturally over stocking its goods. Two, we may expect to see its margins further affected, thanks to its intensified pricing strategy.

SWK already recorded impacted gross margins of 23.1% (+3.6 points QoQ/ -8.2 YoY) in the latest quarter, compared to its FY2019 levels of 33%, which may also be partly attributed to the rising inflationary pressures and elevated COGS.

The uncertain macroeconomic outlook has also increased its operating expenses dramatically to an annualized sum of $3.44B (+7.2% QoQ/ -8.8% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $2.7B (-16.1% YoY).

As a result, it is unsurprising that SWK's annualized EBITDA has been impacted to $834M (+72.3% QoQ/ -64.8% YoY) by the latest quarter, with EBITDA margin of 5.3% (+2.3 points QoQ/ -8 YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $2.12B (-3.1% YoY) and 16.4% (+0.8 points YoY), respectively.

Thanks to the management's decision in sustaining its dividend aristocrat status despite the recent uncertainty, with annualized dividend cash flow of $479.2M (inline QoQ/ +3% YoY) in the latest quarter, it is unsurprising that the company has increased its reliance on debt, worsened by the growing unsold inventory.

By the latest quarter, SWK's long-term debts have grown to $6.1B (+14% QoQ/ +14% YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of $3.21B. Thanks to the Fed's sustained rate hikes thus far, its annualized interest expenses have also expanded drastically to $523.6M (+14.9% QoQ/ +139.3% YoY).

Given these pessimistic developments, it is unsurprising that the management has guided underwhelming FY2023 adj EPS of $1 (-78.3% YoY) and FCF generation at $750M (+137.7% YoY) at the midpoint. Then again, we may at least see its debt leveraging stabilize at these levels, temporarily sustained its cash and equivalents of $387.6M (-2% QoQ/ +133.7% YoY).

So, Is SWK Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

However, we maintain our conclusion that the SWK stock is still trading overly optimistically with NTM EV/ Revenues of 1.40x and NTM P/E of 42.50x, compared to its 5Y mean of 1.82x and 21.89x, respectively. The gap seems even more stark compared to its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 1.94x and 17.37x, respectively, especially given the factors discussed above.

With market analysts only expecting the company to generate FY2025 adj EBITDA margins of 13.5%, compared to pre-pandemic levels of 17.3% and hyper-pandemic levels of 18.6%, we are uncertain if this optimism may last as the company continues to mark down its inventories.

The latter has already impacted SWK's profitability, with market analysts only projecting FY2025 adj EPS of $7.26 on revenues of $17.62B, compared to FY2021 levels of $10.48/ $15.61B and FY2019 levels of $8.40/ $14.44B, respectively.

Therefore, while the company's inventory may not be perishable, we believe the recovery in its valuations and stock prices may have been baked in too early.

For now, the SWK stock appears to have risen from its H1'23 bottom, likely lifted by the supposed bull run as the SPY recovers, with many other home improvements stocks, such as Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), similarly lifted.

Despite the rising borrowing costs, the increased mortgage applications have risen as the US home prices fell, likely contributing to the growing optimism as well.

As a result of the exuberance, SWK is also likely to retest its resistance level of $97 in the near term, potentially triggering further volatility, thanks to the 4.99% short interest at the time of writing.

However, while there may be a decent upside potential to our price target of $126.10, based on its 3Y pre-pandemic P/E mean and the projected FY2025 adj EPS, we prefer to rate the stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.

We do not recommend anyone to chase the rally here, since Powell has signaled at least two more rate hikes in 2023. This cadence implies a rising cost in fixed rate mortgages, with the 30Y national average already rising to 6.81% with an average home equity loan rate of 8.48%, compared to the hyper-pandemic levels of 2.65% and 2019 levels of 4.1%.

Combined with the repayment of federal student loan debt from October 2023 onwards, we may see SWK's prospects impacted, since discretionary spending for home improvement projects may be further tightened.

For example, adults aged 25-to-34-years-old hold 30.2% of the federal student loan debt, with the 35-to-49-year-olds holding 38.9%, and the 50-years-and-older holding 24.9%. With an average loan sum of $37.57K per adult, the US macroeconomic recovery may not be so soon after all.