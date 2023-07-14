Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stanley Black & Decker: The Rally Has Been Too Fast And Furious

Jul. 14, 2023 4:00 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • SWK's execution remains uncertain, due to its bloated inventory of $5.65B and rising operating expenses, naturally impacting its gross and EBITDA margins.
  • As an effort to sustain its dividend aristocrat status, the management has also increased its reliance on debt, worsening its profitability due to the elevated interest rate environment.
  • Despite the decent upside potential to $126.10, we prefer to rate SWK as a Hold, due to potential impact from rising mortgage rates and repayment of federal student loan.
  • With an average student loan sum of $37.57K per adult, the US macroeconomic recovery may not be so soon after all.

The SWK Investment Thesis Remains Unstable Here

We previously covered Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in November 2022, ending with a Buy rating though at an overly greedy entry point of $60s. With the stock subsequently

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

