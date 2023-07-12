Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Xcel Energy: A Strong Incrementalist Income Stock

Jul. 12, 2023 10:52 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)
Summary

  • Xcel's strategy focuses on cost-effective transitions to clean energy, enhanced consumer experiences, and affordable billing practices, aiming to secure gradual growth and operational efficiencies.
  • A US-based electric utility and natural gas delivery firm, reported Q1 revenues of $4.08bn, an 8.31% YoY increase, and a net income of $418.00mn, a 10.00% increase.
  • Despite recent downgrades due to rate settlements, Xcel is undervalued and a 'buy', with a multi-billion capital expenditure plan focusing on margin and scale expansion.
  • The firm's value proposition is enhanced by its strong and stable income capabilities, offering a $2.08/share dividend.

Pylon

yangphoto

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based electric utility and natural gas delivery firm with >3.7mn consumers across 8 states in the Midwest and Colorado, the Dakotas, Texas, and New Mexico. The firm currently maintains four major subsidiaries; Northern States Power-Minnesota, Northern States Power-Wisconsin, Public

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
212 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

