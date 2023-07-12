Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Party Like It's 1999

Jul. 12, 2023 10:58 PM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)3 Comments
Wright's Research


  • The Nasdaq-100 index is experiencing its best year since 1999, but investors are warned to be cautious, as the recent tech rally may be built on shaky foundations.
  • The index is currently trading at 26.67x expected earnings, significantly higher than the 10-year historical average of 20.5x, despite a record reversal in the yield curve and tightening credit conditions.
  • We suggest that the current rally may be based on hope rather than solid fundamentals and recommends a "Sell" rating for the QQQ until macroeconomic conditions or underlying fundamentals improve.
The Nasdaq-100 index (NASDAQ:QQQ) is enjoying its best first half of the year since 1999, leading us to wonder if there could still be some upside room left for the index. In short, while some market participants are celebrating like it's

This article was written by

Wright's Research
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

rollwave2023
Yesterday, 11:29 PM
All the newbie investors won’t like this article/ last year they were in oil
Manzanita Research
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
I can't see the comparison between now and the Dotcom mania as accurate. I do think the megacaps are overvalued but that is not in the same league as profitless vapor companies with a website reaching valuations in the billions back then. Furthermore the black swan event of 9/11 happened shortly after the crash began, taking it down further. I don't see strong parallels with the housing bubble crash either. There'll be no subprime or CDO crises this time. I do think a correction is coming but not a crash and not a low below the Oct 2022. I wish I bought there but I didn't.
Mserg87
Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Nope.
