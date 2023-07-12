Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Could AI Turn EVs Into Money-Making Machines?

Jul. 12, 2023 11:04 PM ETWBAT, WTAI
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • Vehicle-to-grid technology (V2G) allows us to treat EVs like batteries on wheels.
  • The International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated that, in a net zero scenario, the world’s battery storage capacity needs to rise 17 times by 2030 compared to 2020.
  • From the consumer’s perspective, AI can help optimize the timing and magnitude of energy transfer between the vehicle and the grid.
  • From the industry’s perspective, several automakers have already introduced EV models capable of bidirectional charging.

Electric car battery diagnostics application

EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock via Getty Images

By Mobeen Tahir, Christopher Gannatti

When we think about electric vehicles (EVs), we see them as machines that need electrical power from the grid to run. They are like our computers and mobile phones, although naturally much bigger and

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.01K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.