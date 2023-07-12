Urupong

Dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) seem to be the most talked about names in the investment community as these seven stocks have helped drive the S&P 500, which is currently up over 16% YTD.

However, there are various stocks which are also doing exceptionally well this year. Today I'd like to discuss a small cap which is up over 80% YTD. This company has several massive tailwinds and I believe will continue to be a global market leader in this niche market in the years to come. That company is DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV)!

The Company

DoubleVerify Holdings is a leading software provider for global advertisers. The company's mission, as stated on their 10-K filing is to, "…Create stronger, safer, more secure digital transactions that drive optimal outcomes." With DoubleVerify's software and the metrics their products provide, the company helps ensure fair exchanges occur between buyers and sellers.

As advertising has shifted from tradition mediums (such as print) to online, global advertisers face challenges such as, making sure advertising dollars aren't wasting, ensuring their brand is protected and ensuring the ad has the eyeballs (and the right eyeballs). These are all significant issues for advertisers as 78% of brands are hurt by associations with objectionable content. According to DoubleVerify, the number of fraud schemes uncovered grew by 70% from 2020 and 2021. In terms of view-ability, 30% of ads may never be seen and 65% of ads are wasted because they aren't in appropriate locations.

This is where DoubleVerify comes in, as the company has solutions to address all these key issues. The company has the technology and analytics to ensure ads are secure, safe, and effective. DoubleVerify's technology can be used across all the key digital media channels such as social, video, mobile, and connected TV (CTV) and other devices as the below graph illustrates:

Investor Presentation

DoubleVerify has over 1,000 customers that are in diverse industries, companies such as Apple, Home Depot (HD), and Pfizer (PFE):

Investor Presentation

As DoubleVerify has a diverse mix of clientele, they don't rely on a single industry and as stated on their 10-K, no customer has represented more than 10% of revenue over the last three years. As you can see below, DoubleVerify has a great mix of clients in various industries to help mitigate risk:

Investor Presentation

Also, DoubleVerify isn't as impacted to adverse conditions as their clients themselves. Although ad spending might decrease, clients will continue to want to ensure their ads are safe, secure, and effective.

Additionally, DoubleVerify is retaining their clients and cross-selling or up-selling when opportunities are present. For Q1 2023, the company's gross revenue retention rate was 95% and the company launched DV Universal Attention Segment, which the company believes could potentially be a large measurement up-sell opportunity.

Moat and Opportunity

I believe there are fantastic future opportunities for DoubleVerify as the company has numerous tailwinds. To begin, digital ad spend is going to continue to increase. The below graph illustrates this increase in digital ad spend:

Investor Presentation

By 2027, it is estimated the digital ad spend will surpass $350 billion by 2027.

Also, there are new emerging digital channels for advertisers such as CTV and social media. As mentioned on the company's last conference call, Netflix (NFLX) has partnered with DoubleVerify as the company began launching subscription plans with ads. DoubleVerify also partners with YouTube and TikTok to help advertisers. Zagorski mentioned on the client's last quarterly call, current clients Mondelez (MDLZ) and Airbnb (ABNB) have expanded their use of DoubleVerify's social solutions on Meta, YouTube, and TikTok.

Regarding digital ad spending, clients also want to ensure effectiveness. There are various bots, fake accounts, and fraudsters online. Ad spend can be wasted if ads aren't seen due to evolving fraud activity. In 2022, DoubleVerify identified over 19,000 fraudulent CTV/mobile apps. As fraudulent activities evolve so to must prevention which is key to DoubleVerify's continued success.

Maintaining brand reputation also goes hand in hand with digital advertising. Brand reputation can quickly become tarnished in today's world of social media (just ask Bud Light and Target). For advertisers, spending ad dollars effectively and in an environment that upholds their brand and company values is more important than ever before. This is but another trend favoring DoubleVerify.

Lastly, as one SA analyst also mentioned, DoubleVerify doesn't have the type of competition as supply-side platforms and demand-side platforms such as the Trade Desk (TTD) or PubMatic (PUBM). The company's main competitors are Moat, Grapeshot, and Integral Ad Science (IAS). Compared to these competitors, DoubleVerify seems to be in an advantageous position as the company has the most innovative products with the most comprehensive industry accreditations as the below graphic illustrates:

Investor Presentation

Given DoubleVerify's successful product innovation, loyal customer base and proven management team (which I'll get into more below), I believe DoubleVerify is in an excellent position to continue to grow revenue and further reward long term investors in the years to come.

Management

Mark Zagorski has been the company's CEO prior to the organization going public in 2021. Zagorski has held various senior leadership roles prior to taking over the top job at DoubleVerify. He has held CEO roles at Telaria and eXelate and has over twenty years of experience in digital advertising.

Nicola Allais is the company's current CFO. Allais has joined DoubleVerify in 2017. Allais previously held executive positions at Penton.

As you can see from these Glassdoor ratings, DoubleVerify is viewed as an great place work. Additionally, employees at the company clearly approve of Zagorski.

Glassdoor

Financials

DoubleVerify has been impressively growing revenue over the last few years and since going public in 2021. As the below graph from a recent investor presentation illustrates, the company has had year-over-year revenue growth of at least 20% since 2018.

Investor Presentation

If you break down the company's three streams of revenue, Activation, Measurement, and Supply-Side you can see all three have continued to rise as well.

Investor Presentation

The company's balance sheet is excellent with very little debt and $285 million in cash at the end of Q1 2023.

DoubleVerify delivered another quarter of stellar results in Q1 2023 as the company generated revenue of roughly $123 million in Q1 2023 which is an increase of 27% compared to Q1 2022. Activation revenue was roughly $70 million, an increase of 32% compared to prior year's first quarter. Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) is the company's product driving this significant grow. ABS revenue over 50% compared to Q1 2022 driven by an increase in volume of 55%. Measurement revenue was roughly $41 million for the quarter which is an increase of 22% compared to Q1 2022. International revenue and Media Transactions Measured ("MTM") for CTV and Social were responsible for the continued growth. Lastly, Supply-Side revenue accounted for roughly $11 million of the total revenues, which is an increase of 15% compared to prior year first quarter.

Risks

There are numerous risks which the company covers in detail in their 10-K filing. In my opinion, competition and product issues are the two biggest concerns. Although DoubleVerify has a competitive edge currently (in my opinion), rivals could create better products or features.

Regarding, DoubleVerify products, I think a product defect which would make an ad insecure or ineffective could significantly impact the organization and threaten the organization's loyal customer base.

However, management has done a terrific job regarding product innovation and until an issue arises, I'm willing to continue to trust Zagorski and the rest of management team.

Valuation

DoubleVerify is similar to many of the other companies I have reviewed. It is certainly not a cheap stock. As you can see from the below valuation metrics from Seeking Alpha, the overall value grade is a "D." DoubleVerify is higher than the sector median for many of these metrics such as the P/E ones I have shown below.

Seeking alpha

I don't believe the valuation to be a deal-breaker especially when it comes to investing for the long-term. However, I would be a more willing buyer should the stock price drop.

Conclusion

DoubleVerify has successfully created a niche space for themselves in the world of digital advertising. Companies are placing more ads online and more ads will continue to be placed in new media channels such as CTV (like Netflix) and on social media (such as TikTok). DoubleVerify has excellent, innovation products that help address various key client concerns such as security and effectiveness.

I believe global digital advertising spend will continue to increase and new social media channels (such as Threads) will provide DoubleVerify with even more opportunities in the future.

The company has a high valuation undoubtedly. However, the company has an excellent balance sheet and has continued to grow revenue quarter after quarter, year after year while maintaining their customer base.

DoubleVerify is in a prime position to succeed given the growing industry and favorable trends. Although, I think the stock price is too high currently, on a market decline this is one stock long-term investors should be looking to add to their portfolios.