Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Covenant Logistics: Not The Time To Get In Right Now

Jul. 12, 2023 11:30 PM ETCovenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
215 Followers

Summary

  • Covenant Logistics Group, a US transportation and logistics solutions provider, has seen its share price rise by over 66% in the last 12 months despite a slowdown in the market.
  • The company's strength lies in its asset-heavy segments, Expedited and Dedicated.
  • While its less asset-heavy segments, Managed Freight and Warehousing, have struggled to maintain margins due to lower brokerage volumes and rates.
  • Despite short-term market headwinds and potential future inconsistencies in quarterly reports, the company's long-term outlook remains positive, with a solid financial state and acquisition strategy.

Row of new vans 3d render

studio-fi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) is a company that operates by providing customers and clients with transportation and logistics solutions in the United States. The company is relatively small with a market cap

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
215 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.