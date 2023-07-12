Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Core Services CPI Cools To Still Red-Hot 6.2%, Core CPI To 4.8%. Plunge In Energy Prices Pulls Down Overall CPI To 3.0%

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • Overall CPI rose by 3.0% in June year-over-year, the lowest since March 2021.
  • The index for core services (without energy services) increased by 0.25% in June from May, compared to an increase of 0.40% in the prior month.
  • The CPI for “food at home” - food bought at stores and markets - was unchanged in June from May.

CPI, consumer price index symbol. Businessman holding circle network with word cpi inside with cpi icons around it, Food inflation and crisis. consumer price index concept.

pcess609

We already know the factors that will make this much tougher going forward.

The “Core” Consumer Price Index rose by a still hot 4.8% in June compared to a year ago, but that was down from an increase of 5.3% in

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.3K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.