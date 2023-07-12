Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stock Market Vulnerability On The Rise

Jul. 12, 2023 11:10 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • The continued rally in equity markets seems to be slowly reaching its crescendo.
  • While the fundamentals have been screaming bearishly for some time now, there have been a number of structural factors at play driving markets higher in spite of these headwinds.
  • Namely, increased short-term liquidity, underweight positioning, dealer flows and falling implied volatility have all been supportive of equities since late 2022.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Rising risks for stocks

The continued rally in equity markets seems to be slowly reaching its crescendo. While the fundamentals have been screaming bearishly for some time now, there have been a number of structural factors at play driving markets

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.4K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.