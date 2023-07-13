Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EUO: In The Event That The Euro Project Enters Terminal Phase

Jul. 13, 2023 12:39 AM ETProShares UltraShort Euro ETF (EUO)
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Summary

  • I discuss potential investment opportunities in Short ETFs, particularly betting against the euro currency.
  • The euro is likely to see a severe downturn in the near future.
  • The ProShares UltraShort Euro ETF is highlighted as a potentially profitable investment if timed correctly.

Inflated balloon euro sign

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Whether things are measured from an economic point of view or whether things are measured in terms of the evolving global geopolitical situation or in terms of political stability, the situation is arguably starting to

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

