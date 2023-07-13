Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ThredUp: Growth Levers In Place

Jul. 13, 2023 1:04 AM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
237 Followers

Summary

  • ThredUp is well-positioned to capture growth in the US soft lines resale market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% by 2027.
  • The acquisition of Remix has expanded ThredUp's total addressable market and provides access to the $24.7 billion European secondhand and resale market.
  • The Company's Retail-as-a-Service Strategy provides another revenue stream, with the potential to boost consignment sales in the long term as brands switch their RaaS business to a consignment model.
  • I view TDUP stock as a buy and have an end-of-year price target of $3.5 on the stock.

Sustainable fashion. Modern Latina young woman choosing vintage scarf,

Iryna Imago/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I have a positive outlook on ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) because I believe the company has ample opportunities for growth and possesses a scalable business model that offers competitive advantages and the potential for

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
237 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.