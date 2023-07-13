Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Midstream: Steady Performer Remains A Buy

Jul. 13, 2023 1:08 AM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Western Midstream's stock has returned over 11% since I called it one of the cheapest stocks in the midstream space.
  • The company expects strong growth in the Delaware basin and is planning to build a new processing plant there.
  • The company has a great balance sheet with low leverage and termed out debt.

White gas and oil pipeline on lush grassy background. 3d rendering.

Petmal

Back in late March, I wrote that Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) had an attractive position in the Delaware Permian and that it was one of the cheapest stocks in the midstream space despite its strong characteristics. Since then, the

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.7K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.