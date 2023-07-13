JHVEPhoto

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

We have initiated coverage on the firm 13 months ago, with an initial "sell" rating, which we have upgraded to hold in Q1 2023.

Analysis history (Author)

Our initial bearish thesis has been based upon the assumption that during times of poor consumer sentiment and market uncertainty, people are less likely to spend larger sums on non-essential, durable, discretionary items, resulting in a deterioration of the financial performance of firms that are manufacturing and selling such goods. This assumption has eventually materialised over the past 13 months, and LEG's stock has declined by about 19%, while the SPY has gained as much as 14%.

In our article today, we will be primarily focusing on two aspects to give an updated view on the firm. First of all, we will take a look at some economic indicators, including consumer confidence, mortgage rates etc., that can be helpful to gauge the firm's performance going forward. Then we assess whether our previous estimation of fair value based on the Gordon Growth Model is still valid or not.

Macroeconomic landscape

Consumer confidence

Since our first writing, consumer confidence in the United States has significantly improved, which is definitely a positive development for firm's like LEG. However, we cannot get too excited about this improvement. The consumer sentiment is still bouncing around historic lows, the current readings are still around the figures that have been recorded during the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

While we acknowledge the importance of the improvement, we believe that the current macroeconomic environment from a consumer perspective still does not give us enough reasons to formulate a bullish view on the stock in the near term.

Interest rate and housing

The Fed has been having an aggressive policy of rising interest rates rapidly in the past quarters. The current level of 5.25% is also relatively high in historical terms.

Interest rate (tradingeconomics.com)

So why is it important, when analyzing LEG?

LEG designs, manufactures and sells products, which are directly related to housing. When interest rates are high, purchasing a new home becomes relatively more expensive as capital is less easily available. In our opinion, this also directly impacts the demand for LEG's products in a negative manner.

To illustrate our point about the negative impact on the housing, the following charts show a set of measures, which can give an indication about the health of the housing market.

U.S. Existing home sales (tradingeconomics.com)

U.S. New home sales (tradingeconomics.com)

U.S. Building permits (tradingeconomics.com)

While these metrics show slight improvements compared to mid-2022 levels, they remain far away from their previous highs. In our opinion, as long as the Fed is committed to increasing rates, and as long as the terminal rate is uncertain, there is significant risk in the housing market that investors need to be aware of. For this reason, we also do not see a justification to have a materially more bullish outlook for the near future than in our previous articles.

Now that we have highlighted our main concerns with regards to the macroeconomic circumstances, we will focus on the valuation of the firm.

Valuation update

In our previous analysis, we have been using a single stage- and a multi stage dividend discount model to determine the fair value of LEG's stock.

This is a short recap of the two scenarios that we have analysed:

1.) Fair value - $28.7

We assumed that the firm will be able to keep a 4.8% dividend growth for the next year, based on its historic dividend growth rates, but will gradually decline to 2.5% over a five-year period, which corresponds to the overall growth of the economy in the long term.

2.) Fair value - $27.2

We assumed that also in the first stage the dividend growth rate will only be 2.5%, due to the poor consumer confidence and the weak housing market.

For both scenarios we have been using the firm's weighted average cost of capital as our required rate of return, which has been estimated to be 8%.

Based on these calculations, we have concluded that the stock was fairly valued.

Now, if we keep our dividend growth assumptions the same, which are on one hand supported by the recent dividend increase announced by the firm, and on the other hand supported by the still poor macroeconomic environment, we get a fair value of $26 per share, when we modify our estimated weighted average cost of capital to 10.75% using the most recent estimates.

Results (Author)

WACC (finbox.com)

This value is now slightly below our previous estimates, but it does not change the picture significantly. In our opinion, the firm remains fairly valued based on its dividends and forecasted dividend growth. Also, our assumption of a declining dividend growth to 2.5% over a five year period may be too aggressive, especially considering the fact that the macroeconomic headwinds are likely to be temporary.

When looking at a set of traditional price multiples, we can see that LEG does not appear to be significantly under- or overvalued compared to its peers. While its P/E FWD, along with EV/sales and P/B, appears to be on the higher end, from an EV/EBITDA and P/CF perspective the firm does not seem to be standing out.

Valuation comparison (Seeking Alpha)

We believe that this comparison also supports our view that LEG is trading currently around its fair value.

Conclusions

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging for LEG. Consumer confidence levels have slightly improved but remain low as of today. The elevated interest rates are also having a negative impact on the housing market, which in turn can lead to negative impacts on LEG's financial performance in the near term. On the other hand, the headwinds are likely to be temporary.

Updating our dividend discount model, using a higher required rate of return, based on the latest WACC estimates, results in a fair value of about $26, slightly, but not materially below our previous estimates.

A set of traditional price multiples is also indicating that LEG appears to be trading in-line with its peers.

For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.