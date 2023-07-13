Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unveiling Carvana's Surge (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 13, 2023 1:54 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)1 Comment
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
639 Followers

Summary

  • Carvana's stock has surged by 500% since May 2023, with the company now boasting a market capitalization of $8 billion. Congratulations to all who joined the ride.
  • While some media outlets attribute this surge to a short squeeze, we believe there are other significant factors at play.
  • Furthermore, we will discuss what actions shareholders should take and what they should keep an eye on when the stock price reaches the desired target.

Happy teacher and schoolboy giving each other high-five on a class.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Recap

Lately, our undivided attention has been fixated on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), a company that has been the central focus of three of our recent articles within the past sixty days. It is a rare occurrence

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
639 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
magenta17
Today, 2:21 AM
Comments (4.75K)
Company still has more DEBT than profits, however.....time will tell when they report.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.