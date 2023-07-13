Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Clearfield: European Expansion, 5G, And IoT Could Imply Undervaluation

Jul. 13, 2023 2:10 AM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD)
Qingshan Capital Management
Summary

  • Clearfield Inc., a US-based telecommunications company, is expanding into Europe following its successful acquisition of Finnish company, Nestor Cable Ltd.
  • The company anticipates growth in sales and business flow due to increasing digitization and the expected growth of the FTTH market in the US.
  • Despite potential risks such as client concentration and increases in manufacturing costs and salaries, Clearfield seems undervalued and is expected to see further growth and expansion.

Internet of things, wireless communication network, abstract image visual.

Jae Young Ju

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) accumulated a lot of know-how in the telecommunications market in the United States, and recently commenced its expansion in Europe. I believe that the FTTH market growth, successful integration of

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
947 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLFD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

