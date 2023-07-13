the XX program, aimed at a small group of customers who drive cars not approved for road use. In particular,

. The new SF90 XX Stradale has a base price of €770k, while the SF90 XX Spider starts at €850k. 799 units for the former model with deliveries expected from the 2024 Q2 and only 599 units of the Spider with deliveries from the 2024 Q4. The entire production is already sold out. In both models, the price to the public is about 80% higher than the Stradale entry price and much higher than the Ferrari portfolio average. Here at the Lab, we estimate a 2025 EBITDA growth generation of more than 3-5%. This is derived from additional revenue of almost €900 million and significantly supports the group's price MIX and profitability over the next two years. With these new models, we remain confident that Ferrari will meet and exceed its 2026 goals, which foresee a turnover of €6.7 billion and an EBITDA of €2.5/2.7 billion with margins of 38-40%. On an FCF basis, in our numbers, given clients' initial payment, we estimate the SF90 XX Stradale model will guarantee a benefit of around €160 million in terms of free cash flow already this year. And about €131 million for the SF90 XX Spider model. Overall, the combined benefit of the two new models could be around €288 million. The current consensus estimate on Fiscal Year 2023 free cash flow is $980 million, with Ferrari guidance at less than $900 million;