Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferrari: Outlook Appears To Be Conservative

Jul. 13, 2023 2:14 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • Ferrari has unveiled two new limited models, with the entire production already sold out. We anticipate a 2025 EBITDA growth of 3-5% with additional revenue for €900 million.
  • The company decided to anticipate a bond repayment.
  • Luxury upside to price in, and we also expect higher 2023 guidance. Our buy rating is confirmed.
Yellow Ferrai F8 Spider car, Weymouth.

CaronB

Today, we are back to comment on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). Since our initial buy rating nicely titled 'Ferrari To RACE Again,' the company delivered an outstanding performance, up by more than 63% (including the dividend already paid). Our

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.19K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.