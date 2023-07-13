Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Airlines: Why Its Undervaluation Doesn't Make Sense

Jul. 13, 2023 4:12 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
Brent Buttles
Summary

  • American Airlines is continuously deleveraging its balance sheet.
  • High international travel demand likely expected this summer.
  • The airline industry is returning to pre-COVID levels of operation.
  • Not every day do you see an industry-leading firm trade at a 60-90% discounted price when compared to its competitors.
  • I expect AAL to earn the respect it deserves from the market in the coming months and years, which will be reflected in its price, and I rate it a 'Strong Buy'.

Airplane business recovery after covid-19 impact to airplane transport industry crisis concept and business travel idea

smshoot

Brent Buttles
I'm a growth/value investor just looking to share my opinion on undervalued companies with the potential for long-term growth.

