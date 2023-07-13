Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AIER's Everyday Price Index Edges Up In June 2023

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • The AIER Everyday Price Index rose 0.41 percent in June 2023, bringing the index to 284.2 after a marginal decline in May.
  • The headline CPI showed a month-over-month increase of 0.2 percent, while the core CPI (ex food and energy) also showed an 0.2 percent increase.
  • The Fed has recently signaled that additional hikes in the policy rate are likely, in particular at the upcoming July meeting.

Successful male crypto trader, investor, using a laptop and smartphone, analyzes trading charts in the stock market of a digital cryptocurrency exchange, analyzes, buys and sells cryptocurrencies

Kateryna Onyshchuk/iStock via Getty Images

By Peter C. Earle

The AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.41 percent in June 2023, bringing the index to 284.2 after a marginal decline in May. The index is now slightly less than 1 percent lower than

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.68K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.