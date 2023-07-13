JHVEPhoto

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares saw a nasty crash of more than 65 percent after the Corona hype and are still trading near their 2014 prices.

Data by YCharts

However, the current situation could offer an excellent buying opportunity. We not only see a consolidation of the share price. What speaks against a bear trap is, moreover, that the company has made some progress on its worst construction sites.

SWK and progress on the inventory

SWK, like many DIY stocks, was one of the beneficiaries of the Corona pandemic. Many people stayed at home and sought occupation in DIY activities. Despite disrupted supply chains, DIY sales grew tremendously. Sales at SWK rose to almost $17 billion in the 2022 financial year.

Data by YCharts

Due to demand, SWK massively expanded its inventories. Within a year, inventories more than doubled to over $6 billion as of 2Q 2022. In the meantime, however, demand has fallen back, leaving SWK sitting on full inventories. This is a toxic situation for a company, as it takes a long time to clear inventory while incurring management and storage expenses. SWK was therefore forced to take painful measures. In addition to production cuts, SWK tried to get the goods out of the warehouses with discounts. However, such a sale of inventory comes at the expense of profit. As a result, the operating margin sank from over 16 percent into the red zone. EPS also fell to minus $1.181 per share (adjusted EPS loss was $0.41).

Data by YCharts

Recently, however, SWK has made some progress. For example, the company reduced inventories worth almost $500 million in 4Q 2022 and by as much as $775 million in the second half of 2022. This brought the value of inventories to $5.86 billion at the end of 4Q 2022. In the most recently completed 1Q 2023, SWK was able to reduce inventory by another $200 million. Hence, management has kept its word, as SWK announced such a reduction to investors in 4Q 2022. Overall, SWK comes to a reduction of almost $1 billion over the past nine months. So SWK is making progress on this front and keeping its word, which creates confidence among investors.

Data by YCharts

SWK plans to pick up the pace as management projects a $300 million inventory reduction in 2Q 2023. Overall, SWK expects to reduce inventory by $750 to $1 billion in 2023. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go towards normality, which I see at around $3 billion. If SWK stays at its current pace ($200 million per quarter), it would still take about three years.

The margin turnaround

As shown above, SWK's profitability has suffered dramatically from the cost-saving measures. However, SWK seems to have seen the bottom here as well. The adjusted gross margin was 25 percent in 3Q 2022 and fell to 20 percent in 4Q 2022. In 1Q 2023, however, SWK increased the adjusted gross margin by 360 bps to 23 percent. For 2Q 2023, SWK expects an adjusted gross margin of 23 percent.

More interestingly, management expects further improvement in the year's second half and an adjusted gross margin of at least mid-20s.

Is the dividend at risk?

The current dividend yield of over 3 percent is attractive for dividend investors. The average of the last five years is 2.3 percent, and in the previous ten years, only 2.13 percent.

Well, SWK is one of the companies whose dividends I see in grave danger. This would bury another Dividend King. But the fact is that SWK cannot afford the current situation for long. For example, FCF in 2022 was minus $13 per share. Even in 1Q, the dividend is not covered by FCF. SWK spent an additional $119 million on dividends to shareholders on FCF of minus $354 million.

Data by YCharts

The statements of the management also show that the dividend is not the highest priority.

Our full year 2023 inventory reduction target remains $750 million to $1 billion to drive significant cash flow generation and to pay down debt, strengthen our balance sheet, and back our long-standing commitment to return value to shareholders through cash dividends."

Long story short: It all depends on whether SWK can handle the cash drain. In the 2023 financial year, however, it looks promising that at least the dividends will be covered again because SWK wants to generate a total of $500 to $1 billion in FCF.

But the company is not out of the woods yet, because it still needs cash to reduce the horrendous mountain of debt. Currently, the debt ratio is 27 percent of the $7.5 billion in interest-bearing debt. That is far too high, especially in times of rising interest rates.

As a result, the dividend remains rather "at risk" for me. This does not mean that I think a dividend cut is likely, as 2023's expected FCF will cover the distributions. However, every investor must know that the number of years of rising dividends does not indicate whether the dividend will continue to be safe.

The stock price turnaround would be fueled by massive undervaluation

Given the progress in profitability and inventory reduction, I see the appeal of investing in SWK shares more in their undervaluation and less in the dividend. Against this background and despite the recent share price increase of over 30 percent, I still see further potential based on adjusted earnings.

Analysts polled by FactSet Research expect SWK to increase adjusted earnings per share from last year's $ 4.62 (normalized EPS: minus $ 0.94). The analysts' expectations for the adjusted profit as published by FactSet are as follows for the following years:

FY 2024: 16 analysts expect a range of $3.50 to $6.23.

FY 2025: 10 analysts expect a range of $5.50 to $8.41.

FY 2026: 3 analyst expects a range of $6.89 to $8.25.

On average and based on adjusted earnings, the market has valued the SWK share at a fair P/E multiple of 20 over the past ten years. Based on average adjusted earnings per share of approximately $ 7 and $ 8 expected for 2025, the P/E ratio would be only 12 to 13, thus far below the historical average, resulting in a significant upside potential of up to 50 percent.

In my view, the market will not allow this undervaluation to persist as soon as SWK's key operating figures improve further. We are already seeing a recovery in the share price, which is accompanied by an improvement in the margin and inventory situation, and my take is that the share price will likely continue to rise with every further improvement. So it's currently about getting ahead of the wave. Having said that, I do not see the fact that the dividend is currently not 100 percent secure as an obstacle. On the contrary, the faster the operating situation improves, the sooner the fears of a dividend cut will disappear, which could boost a recovery rally even further.

Conclusion

The positive development of margins as well as the sustainable reduction of inventory indicate that SWK has just passed the bottom from an operational point of view. Management expects further progress in the coming quarters. It is particularly commendable that the FCF could cover the dividend again. Given the tense situation, however, I do not see the dividend as fully safe. I don't think it is likely, but investors should not be surprised if SWK cuts the dividend in the coming quarters, for example, to reduce debt more aggressively.

For me, however, the appeal of investment lies more in the share price potential that could materialize in the event of a turnaround. This makes the SWK share an attractive stock to bottom fish with. The current dividend yield of over 3 percent is a nice bonus.