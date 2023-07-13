Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiserv: Continuing To Execute

Jul. 13, 2023 5:19 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FI)
David Ahern profile picture
David Ahern
972 Followers

Summary

  • Fiserv reported strong earnings with adjusted revenue of $4.2B and 13% organic revenue growth, surpassing Wall Street's expectations and leading to raised guidance for the rest of the year.
  • The company's growth is driven by the Clover and Carat platforms, with Clover seeing $231B in annualized GPV, an increase of 17%, and the Merchant Acceptance segment expected to grow to $10B by 2025.
  • Its operating margin for the overall business is around 21.5%, with growth of 9.3% C.
This has become the standard way of paying

mihailomilovanovic

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) recently reported earnings, and the results were good. As a long-term shareholder, it would be a good time to update our expectations and see where the company is going.

The company reported first-quarter results of:

  • Adjusted earnings of $1.58

This article was written by

David Ahern profile picture
David Ahern
972 Followers
I am a self-taught investor who looks for companies that I can buy and hold for a long time. In the tradition of my favorite value investors. I am also very interested in finding the intrinsic value of companies and using that to calculate a margin of safety into any company that I buy. I have started a podcast Investing for Beginners with Andrew Sather of einvesting for beginners. This podcast features full-length interviews with beginners, interviews with pros like Ben Reynolds, and Andrew and I talking about issues as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.