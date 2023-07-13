Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CubeSmart: Self-Storage Demand Normalizes, But Remains Attractive

Jul. 13, 2023 5:40 AM ETCubeSmart (CUBE)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
553 Followers

Summary

  • CubeSmart, a self-storage REIT, has seen significant growth over the last decade, with returns of 40.42% in the past five years and an annually growing dividend.
  • CUBE has strong fundamentals and potential for consolidation in a fragmented industry, which is expected to grow at a 4.37% CAGR to $72.15 billion by 2028.
  • Risks include potential decreases in storage unit prices and customer demand, which could negatively impact the company's performance.

Photo of Cube Smart self storage facility building Brickell

felixmizioznikov

Self-storage REITs have been gaining popularity due to the industry's rapid growth over the last three years. Although 75% of the industry comprises small players, only a few large REITs are taking on this booming space. One stand out has

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
553 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.