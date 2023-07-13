GuindillayPimienta/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is a biopharmaceutical firm pioneering the discovery and creation of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and more for rare diseases. Leveraging innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, they've developed approved Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatments, including EXONDYS 51, VYONDYS 53, and AMONDYS 45, and are pursuing further disease therapies. Their advancements also show promise for other neuromuscular and central nervous system disorders, such as Limb-girdle muscular dystrophies.

Recent developments: In June, Elevidys, a therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in children aged 4 to 5, received FDA approval. Subsequently, Sarepta Therapeutics earned $102M from selling the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher linked to Elevidys' approval.

In my past analysis, I reviewed the uncertainty faced by Sarepta Therapeutics prior to the FDA AdCom meeting for their Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy, SRP-9001. This uncertainty stemmed from their previous controversial approval experience with eteplirsen (Exondys 51) in 2016. I emphasized the need to evaluate current data and trials for SRP-9001 independently. Recent studies demonstrated significant motor improvements in treated patients, with no notable safety concerns. Despite the approaching AdCom meeting, I believed that the positive trial results and the ongoing demand for effective treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy would have a minimal impact on SRP-9001's chances of approval. I estimated a 65% to 75% probability of approval and advised investors to consider the trial outcomes and the demand for Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapies in their evaluations. I recommended monitoring the AdCom meeting for further insights and suggested holding Sarepta shares or potentially increasing holdings if share prices declined solely due to uncertainty.

As anticipated, Elevidys successfully obtained accelerated approval; however, the market was dissatisfied with the accompanying label. Sarepta's stock experienced a modest decline, but its trading behavior largely mirrored that of the biotech sector (XBI).

This article examines Sarepta Therapeutics considering these recent developments.

Q1 2023 Earnings

Let's first review earnings. In Q1 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics reported a GAAP net loss of $516.8 million, significantly up from a $105 million loss in Q1 2022 due to a debt extinguishment loss of $387.3 million. Non-GAAP loss stood at $85.5 million, also an increase from the $48.6 million loss in the same period last year. Revenues, however, increased to $253.5 million, with net product revenues also up to $231.5 million, driven by increased product demand. Research and development costs rose due to manufacturing expansion, increased headcount, and ramped-up clinical trials. Selling, general and administrative expenses also grew due to increased headcount and expansion efforts. As of March 31, 2023, the company held approximately $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Elevidys Faces Setback, Long-Term Potential for DMD Treatment Remains

Sarepta Therapeutics' stock has been under some pressure as of late due to the FDA's narrower-than-expected approval for Elevidys, their one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This approval is currently limited to boys aged 4 and 5 years with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene. This restricted label might limit the therapy's initial patient pool and market share, which is likely why the market reacted negatively.

However, it's important to remember that Elevidys received accelerated approval, implying that the FDA saw an unmet need and believed in the therapy's potential benefits. As a result, while the short-term impact might be negative due to the narrow label, the long-term outlook could be more positive. Sarepta is required to conduct a confirmatory trial, and if it proves successful, the FDA may expand the drug's approved use to more DMD patients. Top-line results are expected by year's end, which will provide more clarity.

The DMD market is desperate for effective therapies as it's a severe, progressively debilitating disease with limited treatment options. Gene therapies like Elevidys, which offer the potential for long-term, disease-modifying effects, are particularly attractive. If Sarepta's confirmatory trial is successful, Elevidys could secure a larger market share and potentially transform the treatment landscape for DMD.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of pioneering RNA-targeted therapeutics and gene therapies for rare diseases. Despite recent stock fluctuations and regulatory challenges, the company maintains its commitment to advancing DMD treatment. It has demonstrated its ability to navigate regulatory landscapes and leverage scientific advancements to push the boundaries of current treatment paradigms.

The recent narrow FDA approval of Elevidys, while initially disappointing to the market, signifies an important step towards broader disease management. The confirmatory trial results expected by year's end will provide more definitive answers and potentially allow an expansion of Elevidys' label.

The recent Q1 financial results highlight increased operational costs and a net loss, attributable mainly to a significant debt extinguishment loss. However, the firm's revenue growth, driven by robust product demand, suggests a positive market response to its therapeutic offerings.

While the recent events have added some uncertainty, they haven't significantly altered the fundamental outlook for Sarepta. The company's continued commitment to advancing its pipeline, its robust cash position, and the high unmet need in DMD all contribute to Sarepta's potential as a long-term investment.

Investors should closely monitor the confirmatory trial for Elevidys and the potential broadening of its label. The company's operational and financial performance in upcoming quarters should also be taken into account.

With a market cap of approximately $10 billion, Sarepta appears reasonably valued considering its promising pipeline and current market position. Nevertheless, caution should be exercised due to the inherent risks and volatility associated with drug approvals and clinical trial outcomes, which are binary in nature. Therefore, the investment recommendation for Sarepta remains as 'Hold.' This rating may be reevaluated if there are substantial changes in enterprise value, significant alterations to the investment outlook, positive confirmatory trial results, or other notable advancements in their pipeline.