Dolas/E+ via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

How about some more basic materials/Chemicals? I realize you may have had your fill of the sort of companies in the sector, but I believe one of the leading companies in terms of profitability actually offers a compelling upside for investment here. Wacker Chemie AG (OTC:WKCMF) is one of the better companies in the segment, and while it may not have the size-related safeties of some of its peers and competitors, it comes with its own host of advantages and good qualities.

In this article, I'll showcase this company to you and show you why I am personally long the business via the native WCH ticker and expect significant upside despite a yield that is, for the time and earnings that we're expected to see, far too high at current levels.

Let's look at what we have here.

Wacker Chemie AG - Plenty to like about specialized Chemicals

So, it's no secret that I'm a big-time investor in basic materials and cyclical industrials. It's a sector I know and am comfortable in, especially on the EU side of things. Wacker Chemie has a 100-year history going back to its founding by Alexander Wacker.

It's also a family-owned business. You will likely never own part of the majority here, because Wacker and family hold 50%+ of the company's shares. The business has operations around the world, with 25+ production sites in EMEA, APAC, and NA.

What does the company do?

Wacker Chemie AG primarily focuses on silicone rubbers, polymers like ethylene vinyl acetate polymer powder, polysilicon, and wafers for the semi industry and chemical materials.

The sales split is something along the lines of 40/30/24/4 in terms of the company's sales segments - namely Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polysilicon, Wacker Polymers, and Wacker Biosolutions.

The company also manages an impressive 26.3% gross profit margin (that is impressive for a basic materials company) with sub-75% COGS and less than 9% operating expenses, coming to a net margin of 15.2%. That's where the company's "charm" lies. The sheer profitability of this business in terms of comp-net margins and the like sees Wacker Chemie being in the 85-96th percentile in the sector. And this is no small or insignificant sector to be compared to easily. It contains market leaders including Linde (LIN), Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), PPG (PPG), DuPont (DD), and many more. in short, Wacker is really an impressive company in terms of profit, because it has proven that it can consistently squeeze more profit from the same revenues as other businesses.

Still, Wacker is small compared to some of these peers. The company manages a market cap of around €6.4B, and has no credit rating worth mentioning (but also only a sub-17% lt debt/cap, and this combined with its family ownership negates, to my mind, the need for a rating). The company has been on the market for going on 17 years at this point, and since its public listing has returned to shareholders a total RoR of 79%.

This is sub-par because it's less than 4% per year - it's more volatile than many of the basic materials companies I look at - and this needs to be taken into consideration.

At a glance, this company is the market leader in Semi polysilicon, the market leader in polymers, and 2nd in silicones.

Wacker IR (Wacker IR)

It has impressive sales figures and fundamentals, but nothing can take away from the fact that the company has a very high correlation to extremely cyclical industries and end markets.

It is fair to say though, that the company on a forward basis has substantially improved its KPIs and margins compared to the 2012-2016 period. With its strategic growth projects including bio solutions, where it is leading the microbial manufacturing tech segment and biotech, this company is becoming interested in several new areas and verticals. Sales in Biosolutions, as example, have doubled in 10 years, and the CDMO segment will likely continue this trend. Also, the company is a leader in polysilicon, which is a future near "sure thing" in terms of potential growth.

Wacker IR (Wacker IR)

Most analysts call for the company to go down "in flames" in terms of earnings and EBITDA for the 2023E period, given the absolute outperformance of the 2022 period. Wacker itself expects a reduction in revenues, around a 30-40% EBITDA drop, and a normalization of ROCE, but still arriving at a ROCE that is significantly above the current company cost of capital.

The key inputs/feedstocks for Wacker are Si-Metal, Electricity, Natgas and VAM. The pricing for these is slowly normalizing, but this also means that pricing for the company's products is normalizing.

We have 1Q23 results for the company, which saw a 16% decline in sales, and around a 50% drop in EBITDA alongside a halving of the company's EBITDA margin. Chemicals and polysilicon were the interesting trends here, with semi-polysilicon strong but held back by both plant maintenance and lower solar volumes - but good demand, and chemicals seeing some inventory rationalizations on the part of customers, leading to lower volumes on a YoY period. Still, the company managed impressive profitability in a difficult period, and its balance sheet remains at an iron-clad level.

The company has €2.1B of liquidity available, and it's continuing to invest in impressive growth projects and new products, including some of the ones we can see here.

Wacker IR (Wacker IR)

Wacker might not be the most inherently stable basic materials investment you can make. But I want to pull your attention to this company for a number of reasons. First of all, I believe this company can decline further, and when it does, you can pick it up at a cheap undervaluation.

A return from undervaluation has the very real potential to bring us not just "decent returns", but in the case of COVID-19, an RoR of 250% in less than 4 years. Those are good returns - and they could return, if the company drops down to trough valuations again.

However, even just assuming that the forecasts we're seeing today are basically materializing, that's when we'll see potential RoR in the double digits with a 5-6%+ yield from a family-owned chemical company. There is an upside here, and I mean to show that to you.

What I would be looking at going forward here for this year is the still concrete commoditization of its silicone segment. Wacker has claimed for some time that the segment has become more specialized, which typically implies less commoditization, and thus less volatility. But so far, including 1Q23, this hasn't been the case. The company's claim here is that it's focusing on the specialty segments which are more insulated in terms of margin pressure, and this is something I'd want to follow up on, given the amount of global capacity that is being brought online (600kt of siloxane capacity alone). The company claims it's seeing an ability to get higher pricing in early 2H23 - we'll want to follow up on that.

In addition, we'll want to also make sure that the Charleston plant in the USA is starting to deliver higher amounts of polysilicon, as this will go some way to cushion the downturn in silicones. Really, Silicones are the name of the game for Wacker - over 40% of its sales mix is still, as of today, found there.

Let's move to valuation and see what we have here.

Wacker Valuation - we have an upside, albeit one with volatility

The upside in Wacker Chemie AG is based on the normalized P/E level of the company even outside of its 2022 highs. If we assume a valuation of 15-18x P/E being fair, which is typically where the market has priced this company, the upside begins at around 15% per year at a 15x P/E on a 2025E basis...

Wacker Chemie AG upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

and up almost to 25% on an 18x P/E. There are some issues here with analyst accuracy, in that, it's south of 50% but above 40% miss ratio with a negative basis, despite a high 10-20% margin of error. Still, analysts haven't missed negatively that much outside of COVID-19 for the past few years. In fact, more often than not for the past 5 years, analysts have significantly underestimated what Wacker Chemie is able to deliver in terms of overall earnings.

This gives me some conviction here.

S&P global analysts give the company a range starting at €114 going to €193/share, with a €156.56 average. That's a 21.8% upside based on 16 analysts, 12 of which have a positive outlook on the company either at a "BUY" or an "Outperform" rating. That target hasn't shifted as much as you'd think for the past year or so - again, the conviction here is pretty good.

The company isn't suitable for a DCF given its volatility - but projected FCF and P/S valuations also imply a range beginning at €150/share and going to around €180 if we look at where peers are. GF valuations, a metric used by the GuruFocus (Source: Gurufocus.com) platform comes to a GF valuation/price per share of €177/share. None of these things are 100% conviction that this company is a "BUY" here - they're indicative. But if every indicator we have is pointing towards one direction, and there are no or only limited flawed assumptions in those estimates, then this would suggest there is a reason to listen to these guidances.

The company is a cash-heavy profitable business, that even in the case of a downturn will likely remain an attractive operation with plenty of cash on hand and a lot of appeal to handle anything the market can throw at it.

Wacker Chemie cash/debt (GuruFocus)

The company is undercovered in terms of institutional and big-name trades as well as insider trading. It doesn't really happen, and this is not that strange, given its high insider ownership. The Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH, Munich, holds over 50 percent of the voting shares in Wacker Chemie AG, and the Blue Elephant Holding GmbH (Bad Wiessee, Germany) also had no voting-share changes to report in 2021, with its holding in Wacker Chemie AG remaining at over 10 percent. This doesn't leave a whole lot of room for other shareholders. I would also strongly suggest that you expect dividend normalization for the company going forward, which in this context means that the yield goes down to around 4% to begin with here, only to then slowly rise to the 5% mark going forward.

Wacker Chemie Dividends (TIKR.com)

Some may argue that it's time to hold and see - I argue the company has enough upside for an investment at this juncture, and I give you the following thesis for the business.

Thesis

Wacker Chemie is a leader in silicones and polysilicon. It's moving from commoditized chemicals to specialty chemicals, where much of the appealing, stable margins lie and I expect that the company will manage this move well over time. At the right valuation, I consider this company to be an attractive "BUY".

The company currently trades at an average weighted P/E of 7-9x, depending on where you look and what you estimate. I believe this to be too cheap, despite believing in full in a 30-45% EPS drop from the 2022A highs during this year.

That makes, to my mind, Wacker Chemie AG a "BUY" here. I give it a target of €140/share conservatively and am buying shares at this price.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Wacker Chemie fulfills 4 out of 5 criteria here, making it a solid "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.