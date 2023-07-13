Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

Thesis

We are true believers in Ray Dalio’s investing philosophy. Following his philosophy, we believe in - and more importantly, also practice - a top-down investing approach: risk isolation, consideration of macro-cycles, asset class allocation, and diversified geographical exposure. As detailed in our earlier writing:

That is why both in our own accounts and in our investing group, our first step is always risk isolation using a barbell model. Then the second step is asset allocation across classes that respond differently to fundamental economic forces as shown in the chart below. Diversification among specific stocks is the last step, not the first.

Source: macro-ops.com

Under this overall strategy, this article will analyze an oil stock, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB). And my thesis is that ENB stock fits nicely into Ray Dalio's investment scheme. To start, it offers geographical diversification to investors whose main exposure is to the U.S. market. It’s a Canadian company, a leader in energy transportation and also distribution across both North America and many global markets. It owns and operates Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

In the remainder of this article, I will also argue that it provides exposure to a new commodity cycle and also exposure to commodity assets at a very attractive price.

Well-poised to rekindle growth

During the last commodity cycle, especially immediately after the COVID pandemic, the energy sector had a really tough time. And ENB was no exception. As a direct consequence of these difficulties, ENB has been underinvesting for years as seen in the chart below.

The chart compares ENB’s capital expenditures to its total depreciation and amortization (“DA”). And here I will use the total as an approximation to its maintenance CAPEX requirements. As seen, the company has been heavily reinvesting in itself at the beginning of the decade. Its CAPEX (peaked at $10B in 2014~2015) far exceeded its total DA (around $1.6B at that time). However, the picture reversed as the last commodity cycle winded down. Its CAPEX dropped dramatically while DA climbed up. Currently, its CAPEX hovers around $3.72B, far below the historical average of $5.9B, and only marginally above the DA of $3.3B.

Now, with the energy price recovered and entering a new cycle (as detailed in an earlier article), I see ENB well poised to start reinvesting again and rebooting its growth, as detailed in the next section.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Profitability and financial strength

Thanks to the recovery of energy prices, ENB now enjoys superb profitability, which in turn helps to generate plenty of cash for it to reinvest and also reward shareholders at the same time. Its current profitability is not only competitive compared to its own history averages, but also very competitive when compared to other leaders in the sector as shown in the chart below. Just to cite a few examples, ENB now boasts a gross margin of 42.2%. To put things under perspective, the gross profit margin of Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is in the range of 12-15%. In terms of profit-oriented metrics such as EBIT margin, EBITDA margin, et al, the comparison is also very favorable as seen.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Thanks to the robust profitability, the company now sits on a healthy balance sheet and has quite a bit of flexibility in terms of its capital allocation. As shown in the chart below, ENB’s profitability improvement is sufficient to largely canceled off the effects of rising debt and also rising interest rates. To wit, even though ENB’s long-term debt has been increasing in absolute amount (see the top panel), its interest coverage (see mid panel) and debt/EBITDA ratio have stayed well under control. Both interest coverage ratio and debt/EBITDA ratios are either close to or better than its historical averages.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

With strong profitability and a healthy balance sheet, I expect ENB to crank up its reinvestment rates, especially toward growth CAPEX. Indeed, it has several ongoing capital projects in its infrastructure, renewable energy sources, and other strategic initiatives. Notably, the recent acquisition announcement for Aitken Creek Gas Storage reflects the company’s commitment to supporting its liquid natural gas export strategies. The growth initiatives should lead to healthy growth in the mid-single digit range in my view, consistent with the consensus estimates shown below. As seen, consensus estimates forecast an EPS growth rate of 5.5% CAGR for the next few years.

Next, we will see that the market somehow seems to have ignored the profitability/growth potential.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation and projected returns

Despite the profitability and growth prospects, the stock is undervalued both in absolute and relative terms. As seen in the first chart below, ENB is now trading at 8.05x of its operating cash flow (“CFO”), the lowest level in the past decade. More specifically, the P/CFO valuation for ENB has fluctuated in the past decade between 6.6x and 18x. Despite the wide fluctuations, the stock has been trading between a range of 8x and 12x CFO most of the time, with a long-term average of 10.5x. Its current multiple is therefore far below the average and among the lowest levels in a decade.

Given ENB's long and consistent dividend track record, its dividend yield is another reliable indicator of its undervaluation. As seen in the second chart below, its current dividend yield is also very high by both horizontal comparison (i.e., to its own historical average) and vertical comparison (i.e., compared to the sector). To wit, its current dividend yield of 7.23% is 7%+ higher than its 4-year average yield of 6.73% and almost 17% higher than its 5-year average yield of 6.18%. The comparison to the sector is even more extreme. As seen, its 4-year average yield is about 48% above the sector median. But its TTM yield is more than 100% above the sector median, implying a ~50%+ undervaluation relative to the sector if we benchmark “fair valuation” by the 4-year average yields.

Source: Seeking Alpha data. Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Risks and final thoughts

Besides the generic risks associated with the energy sector, ENB also faces a couple of specific operational challenges in the near term. For example, its March quarter results have been negatively impacted by lower demand, a drop in commodity prices, and also currency exchange headwinds. Looking ahead, all these headwinds could reoccur. In the meantime, inflationary pressure remains elevated (although much milder than a few quarters ago), which could keep the borrowing rates and other operation costs (such as labor) at an elevated level too.

Although, I see all the above issues as only temporary and random in nature. The underlying long-term force is entirely different in my view. And to recap, these long-term forces are the macro-commodity cycle, strong profitability, capital allocation flexibility, and geographical diversification. To top it off, ENB offers all of the above at a highly discounted valuation according to my assessment based on both CFO multiples and dividend yields.