Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Korea Fund: Accumulate Following H1 2023 Macro Weakness

Jul. 13, 2023 6:21 AM ETKorea Fund Inc (KF)EWY, WF
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
751 Followers

Summary

  • The Korea Fund is a good vehicle for gaining exposure to South Korea's stock market, especially in July when the discount is near a historical low.
  • Despite underperforming the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, KF can outperform during bull markets, having done so by over 10 percentage points in the past year.
  • South Korea's economy faces headwinds with declining exports, but there are opportunities in the country's larger tech and consumer stocks, as well as in its banking sector.
Haedong Yonggungsa Temple in Busan, South Korea

CJNattanai/iStock via Getty Images

Korea Fund Opportunity Overview

The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) is one of the best vehicles to consider if you want to gain exposure to South Korea’s stock market. July is a good time to continue accumulating shares, as the discount is near

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
751 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.