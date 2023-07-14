Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearwater Paper: Buy The Shares For Capital Gains, Bonds For 7% Yield

Jul. 14, 2023 10:30 AM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)2 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Clearwater Paper will do very well this year as there is virtually no maintenance downtime planned.
  • I expect a free cash flow of $6.50 per share based on a $250M EBITDA. Even if the EBITDA drops to $200M in 2024, the FCF/share should exceed $4.
  • Clearwater doesn't pay a dividend. But its 2028 bonds are yielding 7% so an investor could consider a combination of both securities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Milk Package On White Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is a large producer of bleached paperboard (16% of the US production) for printers and converters and white label tissue which is mainly sold to large retailers and

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.35K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have written an out of the money put option which will expire next week. I will be looking to write more put options in the near future, and perhaps try to pick up some of the 2028 bonds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Jambr403 profile picture
Jambr403
Today, 10:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (274)
Do you know the CUISP for the 2028 bonds?
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 10:49 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.92K)
@Jambr403 When I google 'clearwater 2028 bonds', this shows up: cbonds.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.