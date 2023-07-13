JONGHO SHIN

Introduction

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) is a clinical-stage firm focusing on targeted therapies for patients of all ages with critical diseases. With a focus on pediatric cancer patients, the company is at the forefront of targeted therapeutics and immuno-oncology. Their key product, tovorafenib (DAY101), an oral kinase inhibitor, is demonstrating positive responses against certain tumors in pediatric and adult groups. It has received multiple FDA and EU Commission designations for its potential treatment of various gliomas and is currently in pivotal trials. Day One's secondary drug, pimasertib, a MEK inhibitor, is being tested with tovorafenib. The company owns exclusive global rights to these drugs.

Day One pipeline (Day One 10-K)

Recent developments: Last month, Day One announced encouraging Phase 2 trial results for tovorafenib.

This article presents an overview of Day One's tovorafenib and its application in the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma. Additionally, it provides an investment recommendation based on the potential prospects of this medication.

Q1 2023 Earnings

Let's first review financials. Day One Biopharmaceuticals' Q1 2023 earnings report reveals a cash position of $318.2 million, which is expected to fund operations into 2025. Research and development expenses rose from $15.0 million in Q1 2022 to $27.8 million in Q1 2023, driven by increased employee compensation costs and enhanced activities related to the company's primary product candidate, tovorafenib. General and administrative expenses also increased, from $12.7 million in Q1 2022 to $18.0 million in Q1 2023, due to higher employee compensation costs, commercial buildout, and professional service expenses to support growth. The company reported a net loss of $42.4 million, including a non-cash stock compensation expense of $9.4 million, compared to a net loss of $27.7 million in Q1 2022, which included a non-cash stock compensation expense of $6.2 million.

On June 12, Day One announced the closing of a $172.5 million public offering, priced at $13.00/share.

Tovorafenib: A Promising Approach for Pediatric Glioma Treatment

Treating pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG), although highly curable, poses significant difficulties due to limited available treatment options. The existing traditional therapies, including surgical resection, radiation, and chemotherapy, come with invasive procedures, long-term side effects, and a limited degree of effectiveness, especially for recurrent or progressive diseases. Further complicating the matter is the absence of approved systemic therapies specifically targeting BRAF fusion, a prevalent genetic mutation found in a majority of pLGG patients.

In this context, Day One's tovorafenib, an oral, highly selective pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma, or pan-RAF, kinase inhibitor, emerges as a potentially viable treatment option. Tovorafenib is designed to intervene in the RAS/mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MAPK pathway, which is often over-activated due to specific genetic alterations in pediatric and adult populations, leading to uncontrolled cell growth.

The pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial, which assessed tovorafenib as a monotherapy for pediatric patients with relapsed or progressive pLGG carrying an activating BRAF alteration, presented encouraging results. The trial demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 67% and a clinical benefit rate [CBR] of 93% in heavily pretreated pLGG patients, indicating the potential effectiveness of tovorafenib even in complex and resistant cases. Importantly, the trial also pointed to a manageable side effect profile for tovorafenib. The median duration of treatment was 10.8 months, with a majority (74%) of patients remaining on treatment at the data cutoff point.

There are, however, various limitations to consider in the design of the FIREFLY-1 trial. One notable drawback is its open-label, single group assignment structure, which lacks blinding and a control group. This absence can potentially introduce biases such as the placebo effect, observer-expectancy effect, confirmation bias, and selection bias. Consequently, it becomes challenging to distinguish the effects of DAY101 from the natural progression of the disease. Additionally, the trial's selection criteria impose restrictions on generalizability, as it only includes patients with specific BRAF alterations. Furthermore, the lack of randomization may further skew results by allowing treatment allocation to be influenced by participant characteristics.

Despite the aforementioned limitations, tovorafenib has garnered significant recognition from the FDA. It has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, Orphan Drug designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation. Building upon this momentum, Day One has successfully enrolled participants for the Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial and has also commenced the pivotal Phase 3 FIREFLY-2 trial, investigating the use of tovorafenib as a frontline therapy for pLGG. With these advancements, Day One plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for relapsed pLGG in the fourth quarter of 2023.

My Analysis & Recommendation

While Day One's pipeline and the potential of its primary drug, tovorafenib, to address a crucial gap in pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) treatment are indeed promising, it's vital to consider inherent risks associated with the company's near $900 million valuation. The considerable short interest of 23% highlights investor skepticism. This doubt likely arises from uncertainties regarding the FDA approval of tovorafenib for relapsed pLGG. Even if approval is granted, the niche market of relapsed pLGG may not substantially impact Day One's financial performance.

While the Phase 2 trial results are encouraging, the FDA's approval process is notoriously rigorous and unpredictable, and there is always the possibility that the agency may require additional data before granting approval.

Moreover, the firm's intention to broaden the usage of tovorafenib for first-line pLGG treatment might encounter significant challenges. Despite their inherent risks and limitations, systemic therapy and surgical resection remain the favored initial treatments. Therefore, tovorafenib would need to present compelling evidence of superior efficacy and safety in order to replace this prevailing standard of care.

Moving forward, investors should pay close attention to the FDA's feedback on tovorafenib's NDA, as well as any new data from the ongoing FIREFLY-2 trial. Progress in the development and testing of pimasertib, Day One's secondary candidate, should also be monitored.

In light of these considerations, a 'Sell' investment recommendation may be warranted at this time. While Day One has made promising advances in a critical area of unmet need, the potential market for tovorafenib is currently narrow and the pathway to FDA approval uncertain. Prudence may dictate a conservative investment approach until more information becomes available.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

As with any investment recommendation, my "Sell" suggestion for Day One Biopharmaceuticals carries its own set of risks. Firstly, the FDA could approve DAY101 for the treatment of relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG). This approval would significantly boost the company's value and could lead to missed opportunities for potential profits if we sell now.

Secondly, DAY101 could show effectiveness as a first-line treatment for pLGG in the ongoing Phase 3 trial. If that happens, the drug's potential market could expand significantly, and the company's valuation could rise accordingly.

Thirdly, if Day One successfully develops its secondary candidate, pimasertib, or any other promising drug in its pipeline, this could also enhance the company's overall value.

Lastly, Day One might attract strategic partnerships or even acquisition interest from larger pharmaceutical companies, which could significantly increase its stock price.