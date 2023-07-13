Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Artisan Partners Asset Management: A Proven Model Building Value For Investors

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
19 Followers

Summary

  • Artisan Partners Asset Management has grown its assets under management (AUM) by $10 billion in Q1 FY2023, and distributes a majority of its cash flows to shareholders, with a yield of 5.07%.
  • APAM operates as an investment manager and provides services to pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, mutual funds, and collective trusts, with an AUM of over $138 billion.
  • Despite a low growth rate of dividends, the company has strong balance sheet, robust free cash flow margins, and a return on equity of 72%.

Investment, corporate or business man with tablet for invest strategy, finance growth or financial review. Hand, screen or analytics on technology for planning, data analysis or economy web research

shapecharge

Introduction

The priority of shareholders is held high within Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM). The company distributes a majority of all the cash flows generated to its shareholders. They can do this as they are efficiently increasing the

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
19 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.